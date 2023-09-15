Betting

Jonathan Taylor Next Team Odds: Ravens Are Now The Favorites To Trade For RB

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Jonathan Taylor situation was put on hold when he was placed on the injured reserve the week before the season started. The running back had teams bidding for his services after the Colts made him available for trade, but nothing ever came to fruition before Week 1.

Ravens Are Now Favorites To Land Jonathan Taylor

Since no deal was struck, the Colts shelved Taylor for at least the first four games of the season. They rode into their opening game with their now-depleted running back room, and will have to revisit the Taylor situation when he is eligible to return and Indianapolis is forced to make a roster decision.

There is reason to believe the team will once again dangle Taylor before the October 31st trade deadline, and there will certainly be teams making calls to the Colts’ front office to gauge the asking price. Which franchises might come calling? There are odds available at BetOnline for which team might trade for the running back, and we take a look at the top-3:

Baltimore Ravens +300

Given the unfortunate season-ending injury to JK Dobbins, the Ravens now have a need for a new starting running back. Head coach John Harbaugh has said that the team will keep things in-house in terms of trying to find a replacement, and Gus Edwards has been vaulted onto the first team.

But the need is now there for a top-tier running back, and Taylor could be the answer if the team believes that he fits their scheme and future payroll considerations.

Bet on Ravens To Trade For J. Taylor (+300) at BetOnline

Arizona Cardinals +400

The Cardinals are projected to be the worst team in the NFL this season, and there is even talk about the team potentially tanking in order to nab Caleb Williams in the draft. So their presence this high on the board of odds to acquire Taylor is peculiar, but there is apparently a reason why Arizona will be interested when he once again becomes available.

Chicago Bears/Miami Dolphins +500

The Dolphins were apparently the most interested party during the first round of negotiations, though the asking price from the Colts was reportedly laughably one-sided. Despite their insistence that they were uninterested, the Bears were one of the teams with the shortest odds, too.

Both teams had underwhelming rushing attacks in Week 1, and could be looking to get back in the conversation if Indianapolis becomes more reasonable than they were a month ago.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
