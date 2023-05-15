The Jon Rahm odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship this week sees the big-hitting Spaniard in at +800 as Rahm looks to back up his recent Masters success.



The JON RAHM odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +800

Jon Rahm Masters Odds



Golf world number 1, Jon Rahm won his first green jacket last month at Augusta and will be a leading fancy with the best US sportsbooks.

That recent win has seen Rahm move up to world number 1 in the rankings and the bookmakers are taking no chances having him as one of the PGA Championship betting favourites.

This season Rahm has played in 11 events – winning 4 and been in the top four 7 times.

His most recent outing was a second in the Mexico Open – which was only his second event since winning that famous green jacket.

Power is the big Rahm asset, which is a plus around any track, but the Spaniard has also coped better with controlling his temperament in recent years – making him a much more rounded golfer.

To date, Jon Rahm has the two major to his CV, when taking the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines as well as the recent 2023 Masters, but will be keen to add another and further cement his name in the record books.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

