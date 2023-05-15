The Jon Rahm odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship this week sees the big-hitting Spaniard in at +800 as Rahm looks to back up his recent Masters success.
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Jon Rahm Masters Odds
Golf world number 1, Jon Rahm won his first green jacket last month at Augusta and will be a leading fancy with the best US sportsbooks.
That recent win has seen Rahm move up to world number 1 in the rankings and the bookmakers are taking no chances having him as one of the PGA Championship betting favourites.
This season Rahm has played in 11 events – winning 4 and been in the top four 7 times.
His most recent outing was a second in the Mexico Open – which was only his second event since winning that famous green jacket.
Power is the big Rahm asset, which is a plus around any track, but the Spaniard has also coped better with controlling his temperament in recent years – making him a much more rounded golfer.
To date, Jon Rahm has the two major to his CV, when taking the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines as well as the recent 2023 Masters, but will be keen to add another and further cement his name in the record books.
Back JON RAHM to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +800 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
