The Jon Rahm odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the big-hitting Spaniard in the top three in the betting. Rahm will be looking to become only the fourth green jacket winner from Spain.



Jon Rahm Masters Odds



Golf world number 3, Jon Rahm finished back in the field at the Masters last year (T27), but many feel the big-hitting Spaniard is ready to rumble at Augusta in 2023.

Prior to last year, Rahm had better Masters figures – finishing T5 in 2021 and 4th in 2018, while he’s posted five ‘top ten’ finishes in his last six appearances.

When Rahm ended 4th in 2018, he also posted a -11 overall round, which if he could repeat this week at Augusta would surely see him bang there.

This season Rahm has had a decent season so far too – winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and the Genesis already.

Power is the big Rahm asset, which is a plus around any track, but the Spaniard has also coped better with controlling his temperament in recent years – making him a much more rounded golfer.

To date, Jon Rahm has the one major to his CV, when taking the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, but will be keen to add another and further cement his name in the record books.

If he can land the green jacket – firstly, will it even fit the big man? But he’ll also join his fellow countrymen – Seve Ballesteros (2 wins), Jose Maria Olazabal (2 wins) and Sergio Garcia (1 win) as Masters winners from Spain.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

