The 2023 US Open is almost upon us and here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Spanish golfing sensation and two-time major winner, Jon Rahm. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

John Rahm Net Worth Estimated At $20 Million

Jon Rahm, who won the 2023 Masters earlier this year, embarks on another major week as he looks to back up that Augusta win. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, Rahm is set to compete this week at Los Angeles Country Club as the world number two ranked player.

Going into this week at the 123rd US Open, Rahm is priced as the +1100 second favorite to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Rahm will be hunting his second US Open title, having won this event back in 2021.

Going into another compelling major week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Jon Rahm’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Jon Rahm’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $20 million – having picked up another $3.2m for winning the 2023 Masters recently.

The 28-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Spanish golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2015, including mainly in America and in Europe.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $20 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Rahm has began to earn huge sums of money in recent years and has solidified himself as one of the best golfers of the past decade.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in January 2017, Rahm has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Rahm’s career earnings later in this article.

Rahm’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If Rahm has another strong week his net worth could rise once more. Rahm has won more tournaments than any other golfer this year and will be hopeful of adding another major to his CV.

The career of Jon Rahm has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at US Open this week would perhaps take him back to world number one. Not only that, but he could join the illustrious list of three-time major winners.

Jon Rahm net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Jon Rahm Career Earnings

Ever since Jon Rahm turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Farmers Insurance Open back in 2017, his first of 20 career victories. Not only that, but Rahm has already won four times this calendar year. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express in January, before also winning the Genesis Invitational in February and of course The Masters in April.

Now, in 2023, Rahm is the world’s second best golfer according to the Official World Golf Rankings. Not only has the Spaniard won on four occasions in 2023, but he has also had several Top 5 finishes in some other big tournaments on the PGA & DP World Tour’s respectively.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm has earned over $49m according to pgatour.com. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for ‘Rahmbo’. According to spotrac.com, Rahm’s career earnings in total equates to over $70 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $49 million, but he has earned over $20 million more than that in total.

Rahm’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings has been this year. Given the fact we are only in June right now, that is simply incredible. The 28-year-old has already won over $14 million in prize money alone this year. Talk about a top quality golfer!

More about Rahm’s off the course earnings next.

Jon Rahm Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Jon Rahm has a net worth of $20 million and has earned upward of $70 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Rahm is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The likes of Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Blue Yonder, VistaJet, Silverlead Club and of course his main sponsor, Callaway. The exact figure of Rahm’s earnings from sponsors is unknown, but he is certainly making a few million each year, that is for sure.

As previously mentioned, Callaway are Jon Rahm’s main sponsor. Back in 2021, Rahm changed his club, apparel and shoe situation to Callaway. He was previously with TaylorMade and had been his entire career, but now plays with Callaway clubs, wears Callaway-owned TravisMathew apparel and Cuater shoes (source: golfmonthly.com).

When changing to Callaway from TaylorMade, Rahm had this to say about his new equipment:

“The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Rahm’s net worth.

As of today Jon Rahm is one of the betting favorites to win the 123rd US Open with the best sports betting apps. The likes Scottie Scheffler, four-time winner Rory McIlroy and five-time major victor Brooks Koepka are popular too with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site before the 2023 US Open.

Other Content You May Like