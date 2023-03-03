Jon Rahm has been priced at 2/1 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational as the Spaniard continues his quest to win a fourth title of 2023.

Rahm has already won three PGA Tour events (five starts) in 2023 and is on course for a fourth at Bay Hill, Orlando, Florida.

Tournament Of Champions (-27)

The American Express (-27)

Genesis Open (-17)

The world number one has won almost 200 world ranking points in 2023, almost double Max Homa’s second highest tally of 103.

According to golf betting sites, Rahm is +200 to pick up a fourth win in six starts.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds

Jon Rahm @ +200

@ +200 Scottie Scheffler @ +700

@ +700 Patrick Cantlay @ +800

@ +800 Xander Schauffele @ +1400

@ +1400 Cameron Young @ +1600

@ +1600 Tyrrell Hatton @ +2000

@ +2000 Max Homa @ +2200

@ +2200 Adam Scott @ +2500

@ +2500 Chris Kirk @ +2500

@ +2500 Jordan Spieth @ +2800

Rahm is currently underway a vital second round in Orlando but is yet to make headway on Thursday’s seven-under-par 65 lead and is being chased by the likes of 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Following a historic opening round, the Spaniard had completed 21 rounds on the PGA Tour since the New Year – and is 100 under par.

Rahm will be chasing the record for most wins in one season, currently held by Byron Nelson (18, 1945). Ben Hogan (13, 1946 and 10, 1948), Sam Snead (11, 1950), Vijay Singh (9, 2004) and Tiger Woods (9, 2000).

