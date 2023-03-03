Golf

Jon Rahm Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: +200 For Fourth Win Of 2023

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
ea705 16776663645854 1920
ea705 16776663645854 1920

Jon Rahm has been priced at 2/1 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational as the Spaniard continues his quest to win a fourth title of 2023.

Rahm has already won three PGA Tour events (five starts) in 2023 and is on course for a fourth at Bay Hill, Orlando, Florida.

  • Tournament Of Champions (-27)
  • The American Express (-27)
  • Genesis Open (-17)

The world number one has won almost 200 world ranking points in 2023, almost double Max Homa’s second highest tally of 103.

According to golf betting sites, Rahm is +200 to pick up a fourth win in six starts.

RELATED: Arnold Palmer Invitational & Kenya Open Tips: Golf Odds And Free Bets

Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds

  • Jon Rahm @ +200
  • Scottie Scheffler @ +700
  • Patrick Cantlay @ +800
  • Xander Schauffele @ +1400
  • Cameron Young @ +1600
  • Tyrrell Hatton @ +2000
  • Max Homa @ +2200
  • Adam Scott @ +2500
  • Chris Kirk @ +2500
  • Jordan Spieth @ +2800

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Rahm is currently underway a vital second round in Orlando but is yet to make headway on Thursday’s seven-under-par 65 lead and is being chased by the likes of 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Following a historic opening round, the Spaniard had completed 21 rounds on the PGA Tour since the New Year – and is 100 under par.

Rahm will be chasing the record for most wins in one season, currently held by Byron Nelson (18, 1945). Ben Hogan (13, 1946 and 10, 1948), Sam Snead (11, 1950), Vijay Singh (9, 2004) and Tiger Woods (9, 2000).

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
honda classic - shane lowry golf
Golf

LATEST Honda Classic Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 23 2023
Tiger Woods hands Justin Thomas A Tampon Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas A Tampon After Outdriving Him During Genesis Invitational Opening Round
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 17 2023

Tiger Woods is back playing competitive golf on the PGA Tour and is already up to mischief. The 15-time major champion was spotting handing Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving…

Genesis Open Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Genesis Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 16 2023

After Scottie Scheffler went back-to-back last week at the Phoenix Open in Arizona, this week attentions turn to the Genesis Open from Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California, USA. Some…

tiger woods masters 2019 golf
Golf
Tiger Woods Returns To Competitive Golf This Week At The Genesis Open On The PGA Tour
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 15 2023
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Phoenix Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 9 2023
Full Swing Netflix documentary Golf
Golf
‘Full Swing’ On Netflix: What To Expect From Golf’s Documentary Series
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 6 2023
Phil Mickelson Golf
Golf
Phil Mickelson Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss Ahead Of New LIV Golf Season
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 1 2023
Arrow to top