Jon Jones Weigh In: Odds set for Jones weight at 249.5 lbs for UFC 285

Charles Parada
2 min read
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

The top online sportsbooks have predicted that Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will weigh in at 249.5 pounds ahead of UFC 285. Jones is set to face Cyril Gane for the vacated UFC heavyweight title on Saturday night. 

Arguably the most anticipated return in UFC history, Jon “Bones” Jones will be stepping up in weight class to heavyweight Saturday, March 4, taking on Ciryl Gane. With weigh-ins tomorrow, BetOnline is offering odds on what Jones weighs in at UFC 285.

Previously the longtime champion in the light heavyweight division, Jones is seen as one of, if not, the greatest MMA fighters in the sport’s existence. Jones defended his lightweight belt eleven times and has fourteen title fight wins in his career.

Jones previously mentioned that he had reached 267 pounds in preparation for his heavyweight debut. Since then, he has trimmed down, expecting a weigh-in of “245-250 pounds.” He credits the lighter weight to assisting his stamina for the five-round fight Saturday.

Currently, BetOnline has set his weigh-in line at 249.5 pounds. However, this line was 242.5 earlier in the day.

“Bones” has not fought since defending his belt in a close fight with Domonic Reyes in the light heavyweight division, three-plus years ago. Jones, 35, has a 26-1 record with one no-contest.

Cyril Gane is coming off a dominant knockout win against heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. Gane is one of the most skilled technical strikers in the division’s history. Previously, he lost a decision to former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones is a -170 favorite against Gane.

Bet on Jon “Bones” Jones (-170) at BetOnline

UFC 285

This week’s UFC PPV will be one of the can’t-miss events of the year.

UFC 285 will feature the Jones – Gane super-fight, Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt in the co-main event against Alexa Grasso, undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkhat Rakhmanov taking on Geoff Neal, the return of Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner, and the highly anticipated debut of middleweight top prospect Bo Nickal. 

Charles Parada

Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
Charles Parada

