UFC 285 goes down this weekend as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane meet for the UFC Heavyweight Title at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. If you want to tune into the entire UFC 285 card but don’t want to have to pay for the pay-per-view, we can show you how to watch the UFC 285 card for free via live stream.

How To Watch The UFC 285 Live Stream

Which TV Channels Can You Watch UFC 285 On?

See below a list of countries and regions that you can watch UFC 285 on. Of course, if you are in the United States then you will need to pay the $69.99 PPV price to watch Jones vs Gane on ESPN+ PPV.

ESPN+ PPV (USA) BT Sport (UK & Ireland) DAZN (France, Germany, Italy, Spain) Saudi TV/Twitter (Middle East) ESPN Latin America (South America) TSN (Canada) Polsat (Poland) SuperSport (Africa) SportsMax (Caribbean) Wasu.tv (China)

What Time Is Jones vs Gane At UFC 285?

Saturday’s UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is set to begin at 10.30pm (EST). This stellar UFC card is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.

There are a total of 14 fights on the day for you to enjoy, all of which can be streamed through BetOnline.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard For UFC 285

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Each and every one of these fights listed below is available to watch via BetOnline’s live streaming service for free.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 5 Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 5 Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 3 Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Middleweight 3 Preliminary card (ESPN+) Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Bantamweight 3 Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 3 Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 3 Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Ian Garry vs Song Kenan Welterweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez Bantamweight 3 Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 3 Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat Bantamweight 3 Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov Lightweight 3

WATCH: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Promo

Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

