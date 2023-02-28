UFC 285 goes down this weekend as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane meet for the UFC Heavyweight Title at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. If you want to tune into the entire UFC 285 card but don’t want to have to pay for the pay-per-view, we can show you how to watch the UFC 285 card for free via live stream.
How To Watch The UFC 285 Live Stream
You can sign up to BetOnline and stream the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight via their mobile app or website.
Not only are BetOnline one of the best offshore sportsbooks on the market, but their live streaming capabilities make them a must-have bookmaker ahead of UFC 285.
This means you can watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title as well as plenty more competitive fights on the main card and prelims too. BetOnline really are one of the best betting apps for UFC live streaming. Without a doubt.
Which TV Channels Can You Watch UFC 285 On?
See below a list of countries and regions that you can watch UFC 285 on. Of course, if you are in the United States then you will need to pay the $69.99 PPV price to watch Jones vs Gane on ESPN+ PPV.
- ESPN+ PPV (USA)
- BT Sport (UK & Ireland)
- DAZN (France, Germany, Italy, Spain)
- Saudi TV/Twitter (Middle East)
- ESPN Latin America (South America)
- TSN (Canada)
- Polsat (Poland)
- SuperSport (Africa)
- SportsMax (Caribbean)
- Wasu.tv (China)
What Time Is Jones vs Gane At UFC 285?
Saturday’s UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is set to begin at 10.30pm (EST). This stellar UFC card is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.
There are a total of 14 fights on the day for you to enjoy, all of which can be streamed through BetOnline.
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard For UFC 285
Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.
Each and every one of these fights listed below is available to watch via BetOnline’s live streaming service for free.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
|Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|5
|Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|3
|Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|3
|Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|3
|Preliminary card (ESPN+)
|Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|3
|Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|3
|Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
|Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault
|Middleweight
|3
|Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
|Ian Garry vs Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|3
|Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez
|Bantamweight
|3
|Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci
|Women’s Strawweight
|3
|Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat
|Bantamweight
|3
|Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov
|Lightweight
|3
WATCH: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Promo
Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
- 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: March 4, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140
