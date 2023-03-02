UFC

Jon Jones MMA Record: ‘Bones’ Boasts Incredible 14 Wins In UFC Title Fights

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
6 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Jon Jones UFC 3
Jon Jones UFC 3

Ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane this weekend at UFC 285, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Jon Jones. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, his UFC title record and how many knockouts he has under his belt. 

Jon Jones MMA Record

Jon Jones turned professional back in 2008 with a debut victory against Brad Bernard in Massachusetts. Since then, Jones has had another 27 professional MMA fights, with all but six of them coming inside the UFC.

Jones’ career has been an example of arguably the best mixed martial arts career of all time. Of course, his career has been on hold for a few years as he hasn’t fought since 2020, but the Albuquerque man is still widely regarded as the best MMA fighter to ever grace the octagon. He now boasts a record of 26-1 (1 NC) with 16 stoppage victories. The 35-year-old aims to progress to 27-1 this weekend and become a two weight UFC champion in the process.

The fight is set to headline UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is the star attraction, with some world title action in the women’s flyweight division also on the undercard.

Valentina Shevchenko aims to defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight Title against challenger Alexa Grasso on the main card. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

The New Mexico resident will be hopeful of making the best possible heavyweight debut by defeated the former interim champion and claiming UFC gold in a second weight class. If Jon Jones does indeed do that, there is no denying that he is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

RELATED: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Predictions: UFC Betting Tips, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet

As previously mentioned, Jon Jones made his professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. He was on a FFP: Untamed 20 card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via TKO in the very first round of the fight. Jones then had five more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

‘Bones’ won his first three UFC fights easily, before losing in his fourth UFC fight – the only blemish on his resumé. However, he didn’t really lose the fight. Jones was fighting Matt Hamill and was beating his opponent up before throwing an illegal downward elbow. This meant Jones was disqualified and handed the first loss of his career.

However, since then Jon Jones has won every single one of his fights. He won his next six fights by stoppage, winning the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title in the process. The 35-year-old has won ever single fight he has contested since then, apart from a contentious no contest in his rematch with bitter rival Daniel Cormier back in 2017.

Jones won the fight with a sensational finish at UFC 214 in California, but the result was overturned due to a failed drugs test. ‘Bones’ popped hot for a turinabol metabolite – an illegal substance to use in the UFC. He was then stripped of his title, before winning it straight back after he served his ban.

Jones won the UFC 205-pound crown when he defeated Shogun Rua back in 2011. Since then, Jones has won 14 straight fights, defending his UFC title on every occasion. Even the fight that was deemed a ‘no contest’ was a fight that Jones won by stoppage.

RELATED: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Purse: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?

The list of names he has defeated is simply incredible. Ryan Bader, Shogun, Quinton Jackson, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson on two occasions, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Daniel Cormier twice are just a few of the stellar names Jones has defeated.

There is no denying that Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live. If not THE best.

The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC Heavyweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both men confident of knocking their counterpart out.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

RELATED: When Is UFC 285? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: March 4, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Ciryl Gane UFC 2
UFC

LATEST Ciryl Gane Net Worth: How Much Will ‘Bon Gamin’ Make From Fighting Jon Jones?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 1 2023
Jon Jones UFC 4
UFC
Jon Jones Net Worth: How Much Will ‘Bones’ Make From Fighting Ciryl Gane?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 1 2023

Ahead of the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane mega-fight this weekend at UFC 285, we have decided to take a look at the net worth of Jon Jones. Read on…

Ciryl Gane UFC and baby 1
UFC
Who is Ciryl Gane’s Girlfriend? Who is the Mother of UFC Heavyweights Baby?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 1 2023

Ciryl Gane faces the biggest fight of his life this weekend as he faces Jon Jones in the main event at UFC 285 for the UFC Heavyweight Title. In the…

Jon Jones Girlfriend and Family UFC
UFC
Who is Jon Jones’ Girlfriend? Is The UFC Superstar Still Engaged To Jessie Moses?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 1 2023
Jon Jones UFC 2
UFC
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Live Stream: How To Watch UFC 285 Live For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 28 2023
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Undercard 1
UFC
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Undercard: Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event At UFC 285?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 28 2023
Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane UFC
UFC
How Much Will The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Pay-Per-View Cost?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 28 2023
Arrow to top