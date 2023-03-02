Ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane this weekend at UFC 285, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Jon Jones. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, his UFC title record and how many knockouts he has under his belt.

Jon Jones MMA Record

Jon Jones turned professional back in 2008 with a debut victory against Brad Bernard in Massachusetts. Since then, Jones has had another 27 professional MMA fights, with all but six of them coming inside the UFC.

Jones’ career has been an example of arguably the best mixed martial arts career of all time. Of course, his career has been on hold for a few years as he hasn’t fought since 2020, but the Albuquerque man is still widely regarded as the best MMA fighter to ever grace the octagon. He now boasts a record of 26-1 (1 NC) with 16 stoppage victories. The 35-year-old aims to progress to 27-1 this weekend and become a two weight UFC champion in the process.

The fight is set to headline UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is the star attraction, with some world title action in the women’s flyweight division also on the undercard.

Valentina Shevchenko aims to defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight Title against challenger Alexa Grasso on the main card. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

The New Mexico resident will be hopeful of making the best possible heavyweight debut by defeated the former interim champion and claiming UFC gold in a second weight class. If Jon Jones does indeed do that, there is no denying that he is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

As previously mentioned, Jon Jones made his professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. He was on a FFP: Untamed 20 card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via TKO in the very first round of the fight. Jones then had five more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

‘Bones’ won his first three UFC fights easily, before losing in his fourth UFC fight – the only blemish on his resumé. However, he didn’t really lose the fight. Jones was fighting Matt Hamill and was beating his opponent up before throwing an illegal downward elbow. This meant Jones was disqualified and handed the first loss of his career.

However, since then Jon Jones has won every single one of his fights. He won his next six fights by stoppage, winning the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title in the process. The 35-year-old has won ever single fight he has contested since then, apart from a contentious no contest in his rematch with bitter rival Daniel Cormier back in 2017.

Jones won the fight with a sensational finish at UFC 214 in California, but the result was overturned due to a failed drugs test. ‘Bones’ popped hot for a turinabol metabolite – an illegal substance to use in the UFC. He was then stripped of his title, before winning it straight back after he served his ban.

Jones won the UFC 205-pound crown when he defeated Shogun Rua back in 2011. Since then, Jones has won 14 straight fights, defending his UFC title on every occasion. Even the fight that was deemed a ‘no contest’ was a fight that Jones won by stoppage.

The list of names he has defeated is simply incredible. Ryan Bader, Shogun, Quinton Jackson, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson on two occasions, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Daniel Cormier twice are just a few of the stellar names Jones has defeated.

There is no denying that Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live. If not THE best.

The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC Heavyweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both men confident of knocking their counterpart out.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Other Content You May Like