John Gosden Next Retained Jockey Betting | Hollie Doyle Favourite

John Gosden could be on the lookout for a new retained stable jockey with the rumour mill in full swing after Frankie Dettori has been jocked-off his entries at Newmarket this Saturday. With that in mind, we take a look at the latest betting on which jockeys could replace Dettori – with Hollie Doyle the clear favourite at the moment.



Frankie Is Not Riding For John and Thady Gosden This Weekend

Frankie Dettori’s team have been said to be shocked and ‘in the dark’ about the situation that saw the pocket Italian NOT booked to ride two of John Gosden’s Newmarket runners this Saturday, despite being in action at his home track.

Yes, Frankie has been booked to ride the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo (2:05), but Gosden has Sunray Major (3:15) and Stowell (2:40) also in action at the track. Frankie had ridden both horses in the bulk of their recent runs but has been replaced by James Doyle (Sunray Major) and Robert Havlin (Stowell).

The latest is that Frankie’s team called the Gosden office to dicuss his rides for Saturday, but failed to get a reply – later to find out Havlin and Doyle (James) had been booked to ride their Saturday runners at HQ instead.

Friday showdown talks are also rumoured, but this latest move by Gosden after some critical comments about Frankie’s rides at Royal Ascot last time – in particular on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup – doesn’t bode well for the Italian.

Hollie Doyle Favourite To Replace Frankie At John Gosden’s Yard

With the news flying through the racing media, Betfair SportsBook were quick to get a market up on which jockey will take over from Frankie – should the Gosden team officially announce they are looking for a new number one stable jockey.

It’s Hollie Doyle @ 1/3 with Betfair Sportsbook that’s been installed as the clear odds-on favourite in the betting to be Gosden’s next stable jockey, with the Irish-based Colin Keane @ 7/1 with Betfair Sportsbook and James Doyle second favourite @ 9/2 with Betfair Sportsbook. (note odds are subject to change)

David Egan, who Gosden has used many times in the past, plus veteran – Robert Havlin – and one of the newer jockeys on the scene – Benoit De La Sayette – plus Hollie Doyle’s husband – Tom Marquand – are others in the frame. (see the latest betting below)

Frankie Dettori’s Recent Record When Riding For John Gosden

Rides For John Gosden Between 2017 and 2021

Rides: 640

Wins: 187

Strike-rate: 29%

Profit/Loss (£1 level stake): -£15.99

Rides For John Gosden in 2022

Rides: 72

Wins: 16

Strike-rate: 22%

Profit/Loss (£1 level stake): -£29.25

Next John Gosden Stable Jockey Betting Odds With Betfair SportsBook



Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker HOLLIE DOYLE 1/3 JAMES DOYLE 9/2 COLIN KEANE 7/1 DAVID EGAN 16/1 BENOIT DE LA SAYETTE 20/1 ROBERT HAVLIN 20/1 TOM MARQUAND 40/1 WILLIAM BUICK 50/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

