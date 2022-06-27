John Deere Classic Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The US Open is now a distant memory as attentions on the PGA Tour turn to the John Deere Classic this week from TPC Deere Run. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in Illinois.

After correctly predicting that Xander Schauffele would win the Travelers Championship, as well as our each-way bet coming inside the top eight, we are back with more golf betting tips this week! Not only that, our selection to win the BMW International Open, Thomas Pieters, finished second after losing a play-off, so it’s safe to say we are in some fine form when it comes to golf predictions!

This is the second tournament after the US Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our John Deere Classic betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois.

John Deere Classic Preview

After a compelling Travelers Championship last week, this week is the turn of the John Deere Classic. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to TPC Deere Run this week in a bid to win this stellar PGA Tour event. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The John Deere Classic should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Silvis, Illinois.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as former world number one and major champion, Jason Day, 2012 US Open winner, Webb Simpson, former PGA Championship winner, Jason Dufner, former FedEx Cup champion, Bill Haas and USA Ruder Cup captain, Zach Johnson all feature this week at TPC Deere Run, aiming to become the John Deere Classic champion.

Last year, Lucas Glover triumphed at the 2021 John Deere Classic, finishing on a score of -19 after a final round of -7 par to claim his first win on the PGA Tour since 2011. If you think Glover can go back-to-back and defend his title this week, you can back him at a price of 45/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, TPC Deere Run is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in the year 2000 by golf course architect, Donald Albert Weibring. It is a par 71 and is 7,257 yards in length. The course record is held by Paul Goydos, who shot an obscene 59 back in 2010. The John Deere Classic has been held at TPC Deere Run since the course opened 22 years ago.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Illinois golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at TPC Deere Run.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the John Deere Classic this week at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

John Deere Classic Tip 1: Jason Day to win @ 30/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run is former world number one, Jason Day.

As we have said, Jason Day was the best golfer in the world not so long ago. The former PGA Championship winner was regarded as one of the best players for a five/six year period, consistently winning tournaments and cropping up at the top of leaderboards week in, week out.

However, due to a horrible back injury and an ingest of some exceptional young golfing talent, the Australian has seen himself fall well down the Official World Golf Rankings and hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2018.

With the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa taking a week off in preparation for The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews’ in just two weeks time, someone like Day will see this as a real chance of getting back in the winners circle on the PGA Tour in a tournament that isn’t as stacked full of quality as it perhaps usually is.

On his day, the 34-year-old is clearly one of the best players in the world, but just needs to find that form again which surely isn’t too far away. Day played reasonably well at the Wells Fargo a few weeks ago, finishing in fifth place, but hasn’t been great since, so will be looking to put that right once and for all this week at the John Deere Classic.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 30/1 with Bet UK.

John Deere Classic Tip 2: Nick Hardy to win and each-way @ 45/1 with Bet UK

Just like last week at the Travelers Championship, we are selecting Nick Hardy again for potential success this week at the John Deere Classic after a great performance finishing in a tie for 8th last week.

Hardy was well in contention at the Travelers Championship right until the final day, when an even par round on Sunday saw him drop down the leaderboard slightly. However, it was a top 10 finish for the American, and comes a week after a great showing at the US Open too.

Hardy finished in a tie for 14th place at Brookline, but was inside the top 5 for large portions of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday of the third major of the year. The 26-year-old turned professional back in 2018, but hasn’t had the fruitful career as of yet that he would have been hoping for.

However, Hardy looks to have found his game this season, already finishing higher up the leaderboard in regular PGA Tour events, and of course claiming his first top 20 finish in the US Open from The Country Club two weeks ago then getting his first top 10 on the PGA Tour just a week later.

Hardy is a stellar putter, as well as having a powerful long game and astute wedge play. If it all comes together for the Illinois man, he could well make a claim for a high finish this week at a relatively big price.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 45/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Day and Hardy are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Webb Simpson @ 12/1, Sahith Theegala @ 30/1, Cameron Davis @ 45/1, Anirban Lahiri @ 66/1 and Dylan Frittelli @ 70/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

