Joel Embiid Could End Up With New York Knicks, According To The Sports Books

Anthony R. Cardenas
Much of the talk surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers this off-season has been centered around James Harden and his desire to play elsewhere. But there may be some unrest with their superstar MVP as well, as Joel Embiid has signaled some unrest with his situation.

Joel Embiid Hints At Potentially Leaving Philadelphia

The 76ers were never able to make it over the hump with their current duo. Embiid and Harden only got two chances at postseason runs alongside one another, but were bounced in the second round on both occasions. The writing appeared to be on the wall all along for Harden to leave Philadelphia, and the team is still working on finding a deal to ship him out of town.

Could Embiid want out, too? The outspoken big man shed some light on his mindset during a recent interview, and turned some heads with his comments:

“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be. I don’t know if that’s going to be in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.”

Where Will He Play If He Leaves The 76ers?

The sports books and oddsmakers have taken note, and there are betting lines available at BetOnline.ag for which team might land Joel Embiid should he actually demand a trade. Here are a few of the more interesting prospects on the board:

New York Knicks (+200) & Brooklyn Nets (+250)

The two favorites play within a few miles of each other, and give a big hint as to where Embiid may want to play. Both the Knicks and Nets have enough young players and draft assets to entice the 76ers in a potential deal, and it would make sense for Embiid to want to bring his big personality to the Big Apple.

There is a personal tie to the Knicks as well, as the player’s former agent Leon Rose is now the team’s president.

Miami Heat (+550)

The Heat and 76ers have been linked in trade rumors this summer already, but it has come in the wake of the Damian Lillard demands coming from Portland. The star point guard wants to play in Miami, and the 76ers have been rumored as a third team in a potential deal. But things have slowed on the Lillard front, and Joel Embiid could be a backup candidate for a trade.

The team already has Bam Adebayo playing center, but it would stand to reason that he would be included in a deal for the reigning MVP.

Los Angeles Lakers (+650)

The Lakers will be looking to capitalize on the final few years of LeBron James’ dominance, and they will always be in the market for their next superstar. But do they have the necessary assets to entice the 76ers without giving up Anthony Davis?

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
