It can be argued that no one knows “bracketology” better than Joe Lunardi. In fact, he is credited with coining the phrase in the first place. The ESPN analyst has made his picks for the 2023 NCAA tournament, and we take a look at the picks and upsets that he has predicted for this year.

Being one of the foremost experts on March Madness, it is always interesting to look at Joe Lunardi’s brackets and who he has as his cinderella teams and overall champions.

Joe Lunardi March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

For the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Lunardi has picked Houston to be the ones to cut down the nets, as he has them defeating Alabama in the championship game. But there are a handful of upsets that Lunardi has picked, and a couple of higher seeds making deep runs to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

Utah State to Sweet 16 (+330)

The Aggies came up short in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, but they were one of the better teams in the conference throughout the season and ended up as a 10 seed for the big dance. They’ll likely have to defeat 2-seeded Arizona to make Lunardi’s prediction correct, but it represents good value if they do.

Providence to Sweet 16 (+330)

The Friars are limping into the tournament after a rough end to their regular season, so it is interesting that Lunardi sees them making a run. They’d have to beat some historically solid teams in Kentucky and Kansas State to get there, and the value just seems so low for such a big test. This may be the analyst’s boldest pick.



Texas A&M To Elite 8 (+550)

Few teams finished the season stronger than the Aggies, as they won eight of their final nine games, including against the now-top seeded Alabama Crimson Tide. Lunardi likes Texas A&M to ride their momentum into the tournament, and has them making a deep run for a 7-seed. They’d have to beat Texas or Xavier (or the teams that beat them) to make it there, but +550 represents solid value if they do.



Duke to Final 4 (+750)

This may be Lunardi’s best call of them all. Duke came on as one of the top teams in the nation at the end of the season after starting off slow under their new head coach, and they find themselves in a winnable region with a favorable seed. Duke has a good chance of making it to at least the Sweet 16, and getting past Tennessee, Purdue, or Marquette doesn’t seem like too tall of a task, especially when the value is as high at +750.

