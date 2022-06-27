Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

JOE JOYCE returns to the ring on Saturday night against the durable, tough heavyweight, Christian Hammer. The fight takes place at Wembley Arena in London and is for the WBC Silver and WBO International Heavyweight titles. Check out our preview, betting tips, predictions and best bets right here in this article.

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. In Joe Joyce you have a man who is always is seemingly on the cusp of a world title shot, against the former European Champion and former Tyson Fury foe, Christian Hammer, who could well prove to be a tough opponent. This really is a tough one to call!

If you fancy a bet on this fight in the heavyweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer Prediction

Saturday nights sees the return of the ‘Juggernaut’, Joe Joyce. The 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist returns to the ring after a spell of relative inactivity, having not fought since July last year.

Joyce turned professional back in late 2017, and made it clear from the get go that he wasn’t just here to make up the numbers, but that he wanted to accelerate as quickly as possibly to the top of the heavyweight division.

Joyce won the Commonwealth title in just his fourth fight, and has improved the quality of his opposition as his career has progressed to now. Joyce’s last fight was an outstanding win against former world title challenger, Carlos Takam, who the 36-year-old dealt with with relative ease, halting the Frenchman in the sixth round.

Now up for Joyce is heavyweight gatekeeper, Christian Hammer. hammer has been floating about the heavyweight division for almost 15 years, and has fought the who’s who of the division.

The 34-year-old has shared the ring with names such as Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin. Luis Ortiz, Hughie Fury and Frank Sanchez to name but a few. Hammer has been unsuccessful in all of these fights, and here at SportsLens we think that will be the case once again on Saturday night.

Joe Joyce has scored knockouts in all but one of his professional fights, and has knocked out some stellar opposition too. The likes of Takam last time out was a statement, an impressive KO victory over former world heavyweight champion, Bermane Stiverne, and of course the magnanimous victory over Britain’s Daniel Dubois when the pair met in November 2020.

Joyce carries dynamite in both hands, and goes in search of the knockout from the get go. As Hammer is getting on in his career and has been stopped a handful of times too, by fighters who are lesser punchers than Joyce, we think his fate will be somewhat similar again this time around against Joe Joyce.

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer prediction: Joyce to win by KO/TKO @ TBC with Virgin Bet

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer Betting Tips

As we have previously alluded to, we think it is almost a foregone conclusion that Joe Joyce will claim the KO/TKO victory over Christian Hammer this weekend from the Frank Warren and BT Sport show from Wembley Arena, London.

For us, it is a matter of when that knockout blow will come. It could perhaps come early for Joyce, who has bagged himself seven knockout victories within the first three rounds, having only fought 13 times. The stoppage could also come late, as Hammer is a seasoned heavyweight and knows his way around the ring very well.

However, the most likely option and the one we see coming to fruition on Saturday night is a Joe Joyce stoppage in the middle third of the fight.

Why? Well, Joe Joyce will be searching for that stoppage from the very first bell, but will know that Hammer is smart, knows how to protect himself and knows how to go the rounds.

Some top class heavyweights such as Tony Yoka, Frank Sanchez, Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetkin were unable to stop Hammer, which shows he certainly knows how to see a fight out until the final bell.

However, Joyce is relentless. There is a reason he gets the nickname of the ‘Juggernaut’. He quite simply throws heavy leather from the outset and will keep the pressure on him opponent until they fall.

This is why we have gone for a Joyce stoppage in rounds 5-8, as we think it could take Joyce a few rounds to break the German heavyweight down and really open his guard up and punch him all around the ring.

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer betting tip: Joyce to win by KO/TKO in rounds 5-8 @ TBC with Virgin Bet

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer Best Bet

Our final bet and the one we think will provide you, our valued SportsLens reader, with the best value on the Joyce vs Hammer fight this weekend is a Joe Joyce stoppage victory in rounds 5-6.

Of Joyce’s 13 wins as a professional boxer, he has won 12 of these fights via stoppage. Of these 12 fights that the ‘Juggernaut’ has won by KO/TKO, three of them have come in either the fifth or sixth round.

That is why we have opted for this bracket of two rounds for the stoppage to come for the 36-year-old at Wembley Arena on Saturday night in front of a sold out London crowd.

Joyce has blow seven of his 13 opponents away inside three rounds as we mentioned earlier, but Hammer is far too smart for that.Of the remaining six opponents of Joe Joyce, one went the full twelve rounds, one lasted eight rounds and one lasted ten rounds. That leaves the three that have been stopped in rounds 5-6, which is why we have selected this as our best bet for the boxing this weekend.

Joe Joyce will almost certainly walk away with his arm raised after a stunning knockout victory, for us it really is just a matter of when that stoppage will come.

We thin that Hammer will use his brain and get through the first few rounds, before Joyce’s pressure makes him tired, more sluggish and weakens his defense. Then we can see Joyce landing his big, powerful, clubbing shots and seemingly break down Hammer before stopping him in the middle rounds.

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer best bet: Joyce to win by KO/TKO in rounds 5-6 @ TBC with Virgin Bet

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Joe Joyce 1/10 Christian Hammer 6/1 Draw 22/1

When Is Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer?

Date: Saturday, 2nd July

Ring Walks expected: 22.30pm GMT, Wembley Arena, London, England, UK

Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able to watch this heavyweight clash from the capital live on BT Sport 1, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream (UK): BT Sports subscribers can also catch the action online and via the BT Sport app for free, provided you are a Sky Sports subscriber.

Tale Of The Tape

Joe Joyce record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 19th September 1985 (36-years-old)

19th September 1985 (36-years-old) Height: 6′ 6″

6′ 6″ Reach: 80″

80″ Total Fights: 13

13 Record: 13-0 (12 KOs)

Christian Hammer record and bio:

Nationality: German

German Date of Birth: 27th September 1987 (34-years-old)

27th September 1987 (34-years-old) Height: 6′ 2 1/2″

6′ 2 1/2″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 36

36 Record: 27-9 (17 KOs)

