The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes 2023 runners are headed by Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance, who is coming over from the Charlie Appleby yard in the UK and wil be ridden by top English jockey William Buick. Will they be taking the $500,000 purse back across the Atlantic, or will the Turf Classic stay on home soil?



Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Betting Offers



2023 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes: UK Raider Rebel’s Romance The Betting Favorite



This Saturday’s Joe Hirsch Turf Classic has been rerouted to Belmont At The Big A this Saturday after bad weather forced Aqueduct to cancel the race last week.

The good news is that with the race re-opened it’s attracted a solid field of nine Joe Hirsch Turf Classic runners that are spearheaded by the UK entry Rebel’s Romance, who makes the trip over from the Newmarket yard of Charlie Appleby.

This Godolphin-owned 5 year-old is a winner of 9 of his 14 starts and is no stranger to winning on US soil – having landed the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland last November.

However, since then, he’s flopped to run down the field in the Dubai World Cup back in March and was last seen unseating jockey Richard Mullen after clipping heels mid-race in the G2 Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga at the end of July.

William Buick Heads To US To Ride Rebel’s Romance



Connections have given him just over 2 months to get over that bad experience but the fact he’s heading back to the US suggests all is well and regular rider for the Appleby barn – William Buick – also makes the trip over.

Buick has won on Rebel’s Romance seven times, while Godolphin has won this race in the past when the Saeed Bin Suroor runner Sulamani took the honours in 2003.

The best US horse racing betting sites have installed Rebel’s Romance in as the favorite to take the prize back to the UK, but will face a stern challenge from last year’s winner – the filly War Like Goddess, who receives 3lbs from the male horses in the race.

The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic entries will be running for a $500,000 purse.

When is the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes 2023?



The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday October 7 at Belmont At The Big A, in New York.

📅Date: Saturday October 7, 2023

🕙Time: 2:40pm (ET)

🏇Racecourse: Belmont, 1.5 mile, (1m4f furlongs) Turf (3+ year-olds)

💰 Purse: $500,000

🎲 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Odds: Rebel’s Romance 2-1 | War Like Goddess 4-1 | Pioneering Spirit 5-1

RELATED: Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips

War Like Goddess Looking For Back-to-Back Turf Classic Wins



War Like Goddess landed the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes by just under 3 lengths 12 months ago (watch below) and is back for more now as a 6 year-old.

She represents the William Mott barn, that have won this race more time than another other (5 wins) and will be looking to become the first back-to-back Turf Classic winner since English Channel in 2006 and 2007.

Since winning this race in 2022, War Like Goddess finished third to Rebel’s Romance in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Classic last November and warmed up for her title defense with a neck silver in the G2 Glens Falls at Saratoga at the start of August.

She’ll get a handy 3lbs mares’ allowance from the male horses in the race too and with the top record in the race for his trainer, she’s hard to ignore. The only niggle would be her age (6) as since 2001 there have only been three winners aged 6 or older.

Trainer William Mott Has Won The Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Five Times

No trainer has won the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes more times than trainer William Mott. The handler has been responsible for 5 winners – more than anyone else and also had last year’s winner War Like Goddess.



Mott’s first winner – believe it, or not – came way back in 1987 with a horse called Theatrical.

He had to wait 18 years for his next success with Shakespeare wrote his name into the record books and since then two wins for Channel Maker in 2018 and 2020 have added to his success from 12 months ago.

The Chad C Brown Barn Have Three Turf Classic Wins Since 2015

Another stable to look out for is Chad C Brown as they’ve had three Turf Classic winners in the last 8 runnings. Rockemperor in 2021 was their most recent, with Big Blue Kitten (2015) and Beach Patrol (2017) his other victories.

A 4 or 5 Year-Old Has Won 6 of the last 7 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes

If you like your horse racing stats, then one of the standout trends to apply to this Saturday’s Turf Classic is the age.

This is because horses aged 4 or 5 have dominated in recent years – winning 86% of the last 7 runnings.

While when looking at the older horse’s record, we’ll see that there have been only three winners aged 6+ since 2001.

The 6+ year-olds in the 2023 renewal are War Like Goddess (6), Astronaut (6) and So High (7).

Just One Winning Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Favorite Since 2013



The 2023 Joe Hirsch Turf favourite is expected to be Rebel’s Romance. However, a small word of caution if the Godolphin horse does start the race as the market leader, as we’ve only seen one winning favorite since 2013.



That winner was War Of Goddess last year.

Since 2013 Only One Turf Classic Winner From Gate 1

The next Turf Classic negative stat is the draw as there has only been one winner from gate 1 in the last 10 runnings – this year’s gate 1 horse is Grand Sonata.

You might also be interested to know that 7 of the last 9 winners have hailed between stalls 3 and 7, which could be a plus for Stone Age, Adhamo, Rebel’s Romance, War Like Goddess and So High.

Jockey John R. Velazquez Has 5 Turf Classic Wins To His Name

Finally, we’ve mentioned the best trainers in the race – but what about the jockey?

Veteran rider John R. Velazquez is the main player as the 51-year-old has fired in 5 Turf Classic wins over the years, with his first coming in 1995 on Turk Passer and his most recent in 2012 with Point Of Entry.

This year Velazquez will ride Grand Sonata for trainer Todd Pletcher, who has won the race three times before.



Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Pick: Trifecta Best Bets



1st REBEL’S ROMANCE



2nd WAR LIKE GODDESS



3rd ADHAMO



Despite having a bit to prove from his last two runs, the UK raider Rebel’s Romance gets the call. You can ignore his last effort at Saratoga when clipping heels and unseating his jockey, but connections have given him just over 2 months to get over that experience.

The fact they are sending him over to the US again and regular rider William Buick is also making the trip is a good sign the horse is fit and well. Let’s not forget he had War Like Goddess and Stone Age 2 1/4 lengths back in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last November and a repeat of that would make this Godolphin 5 year-old hard to beat.

Last year’s winner War Like Goddess can go well to, with one of the two Chad Brown runners Adhamo another to use underneath.

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Runners: 9 Entries Heading To Post



Note: Odds are subject to change

1. GRAND SONATA

J: John R. Velazquez

T: Todd Pletcher

2. SOLDIER RISING

J: Jose L Ortiz

T: Christophe Clement

3. STONE AGE

J: Irad Ortiz Jr

T: Chad C Brown

4. ADHAMO

J: Flavien Prat

T: Chad C Brown

5. REBEL’S ROMANCE

J: William Buick

T: Charlie Appleby

6. WAR LIKE GODDESS

J: Junior Alvarado

T: William Mott

7. SO HIGH

J: Romero Ramsay Maragh

T: Naipaul Chatterpaul

8. PIONEERING SPIRIT

J: Jose Lezcano

T: Linda Rice

9. ASTRONAUT

J: Kendrick Carmouche

T: Thomas Albertrani

Note: Odds are subject to change

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes 2023 Betting Odds

Rebel’s Romance 2-1

War Like Goddess 4-1

Pioneering Spirit 5-1

Stone Age 6-1

Adhamo 6-1

Soldier Rising 6-1

Astronaut 15-1

Grand Sonata 15-1

So High 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes Recent Winners

2022: WAR LIKE GODDESS (19/20 fav)

2021: ROCKEMPEROR (156/10)

2020: CHANNEL MAKER (14/5)

2019: ARKLOW (4/1)

2018: CHANNEL MAKER (5/1)

2017: BEACH PATROL (5/1)

2016: ECTOT (94/10)

Horse Racing Related Content