Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen predictions: Premier League Darts betting tips and odds

Updated

1 day ago

on

Joe Cullen

JOE CULLEN, last week’s runner-up, steps up to the oche to face Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of this week’s Premier League Darts tournament.

Last week saw Cullen come close to recording his first win of the Premier League Darts season, as he was beaten by Jonny Clayton in Liverpool’s final. Michael van Gerwen decimated Peter Wright in last week’s quarter-finals, but was unable to build on his performance, losing to Jonny Clayton in the semi-finals.

Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen prediction

The bookies have Michael van Gerwen as favourite to win this match-up, but we don’t agree with them on this one. Joe Cullen has momentum going into the match, and we’ve actually backed him to win the entire tournament. Van Gerwen, on the other hand, has only managed one win in three attempts this season.

Because Cullen is the underdog, you’ll get a fantastic price on him winning the match. We were even tempted to add a -1.5 handicap into the equation as well, just to sweeten the price even more, but thought that would be putting a little too much faith in Cullen. If you want to, you’ll get odds of 2/1 over at bet365, which seems pretty competitive.

However, we’re going to stick with a simple bet on Cullen to win this match-up. Darts relies a huge amount on momentum and confidence, and Cullen should still be riding the crest of a wave after his performance last week in Liverpool.

Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen prediction:Joe Cullen to win @ 6/5 with bet365

 

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen betting tips

Looking for another tip for Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen in week three of the Premier League Darts tournament? If so, there’s a great one below, which should look good to those willing to make a riskier bet.

One of the best paying markets in any darts match is the exact score, so that’s where we’re going with this tip. We expect this to be a close match-up, which narrows down our options, plus, as you’ve already seen, we expect Cullen to win.

So, the options we’re really left with are Cullen to win 6-4 or 6-5, both of which seem entirely feasible, especially considering van Gerwen has managed to win four legs in each his previous tournament losses.

After some thought, we’re going to go for a nail-biter, with Cullen to win 6-5, which gets us odds of 6/1 over at bet365.

Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen tip: Cullen 6 van Gerwen 5 @ 6/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen match odds

Cullen to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Van Gerwen to win @ 4/6 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

