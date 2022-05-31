Countries
joe cordina vs kenichi ogawa predictions betting tips and odds

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

Updated

16 mins ago

on

joe cordina

JOE CORDINA bids to become Britain’s next world champion as he challenges Kenichi Ogawa for the IBF world super-featherweight title this weekend. The ‘Welsh Wizard’ will be only the second graduate from the Team GB Rio 2016 Olympics team to fight for a world title.

After another hugely successful weekend of boxing tips, where we predicted the winner, outcome and exact round in which Gervonta Davis would stop Rolando Romero, we are back this week with more tips ahead of a bumper weekend of boxing action!

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 fight and is extremely difficult to call. Ogawa has been at the top of the division for a while, and is the current holder of the coveted world title belt. Cordina on the other hand has had a slow rise from the Olympics to his first world title shot on Saturday night, as he aims to make it a night to remember at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

If you fancy a bet on this huge super-featherweight world title clash, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa prediction

This fight really is a difficult one to call with boxing fans around the world split on the outcome. That’s when you know you have a good fight on your hands, when there are so many different opinions about how the fight will go.

For us here at SportsLens, we think this could be the coming out party for Joe Cordina. Since turning professional after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Cordina has slowly risen to where he is not, having not put a foot wrong in the professional ranks at all.

The ‘Welsh Wizard’ has a perfect record of 14 wins from 14 fights, with eight of these wins coming inside the scheduled distance. However, this will be by far his toughest test against an opponent who has only been defeated once, which in itself was a shock defeat over a decade ago.

The super-featherweight division is mightily competitive right now, and this pair are certainly two of the best.Kenichi Ogawa is the reigning world champion, having won the vacant belt last time out against Azinga Fuzile via unanimous decision.

Ogawa also won the same title, the IBF belt, back in 2017 when he defeated Tevin Farmer via split decision. However, that fight was overturned to a no contest as Ogawa tested positive for Androstanediol, an illegal substance that is prohibited in boxing.

Joe Cordina really is the real deal, and we think it is his time to shine on Saturday night. It will be a tough test for the Welshman who will have to show some real grit and guts if he is to win the belt, as Ogawa punches hard and will test the stamina and chin of Cordina.

Cordina on his day is arguably one of the best super-featherweights in the world, hence why we are so confident he will get the job done this coming weekend. The fight will likely go to the judges scorecards and we can see Cordina getting the nod and becoming world champion.

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa prediction: Cordina to win by decision @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa betting tips

As we have already alluded to, this has all the makings of a cracking fight and will most certainly be a close one.

In saying that, if Cordina is as good as we all think he is and rises to the occasion, do not be surprised if he makes it look a lot easier than everything thought it would be. Cordina is such a slick mover, has great footwork and an impeccable defence to match.

If Ogawa is to retain his belt, he will have to put it on the 30-year-old and really make him work. The Japanese superstar will need to be o his A game to defeat Cordina, and will need to make it more of a dog fight or he will get his head boxed off by the superious boxer with better movement.

Although our first prediction was a Cordina points win,we are going to go one further this time and say that Cordina will win the fight via unanimous decision. The reason for this is that if Cordina is on song and fully flowing, he could make it a more straight forward contest that originally anticipated by fight fans.

Cordina has every tool in the box and is capable of bamboozling Ogawa with his punch variety, speed and movement. Winning via unanimous decision against an opponent as highly rated as Ogawa would be a bhuge statement. A statement that we think Cordina will make here at SportsLens.

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa betting tip: Cordina to win via unanimous decision @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa best bet

Perhaps our riskiest bet of the three, but one we can see happening if the fight is going according to plan for Cordina. We think Cordina could well score a knockdown at some point in the fight and really assert his dominance over Ogawa.

This is a brave prediction from us, but one we can see happening for sure. Here is why.

The longer the fight grows on and the more frustrated Ogawa gets, if the fight is getting away from him and Cordina is well ahead on the cards that is, the more risks he will have to take in order to try and retain his IBF crown.

When a fighter takes more risks and gambles a bit more, they often leave themselves open to more shots as their defence isn’t as tight or as solid as it was earlier in the fight when the scorecards were more even.

If Cordina can get a foothold in the fight and frustrate Ogawa, picking him off at range and making him miss, the Japanese man will grow frustrated and take more chances. This is when we think Cordina could put together a three or four punch combination, perhaps to the body to finish, and score a knockdown over Ogawa when he is overreaching with his punches and is off balance.

Only time will tell how the fight will play out but we believe this will be the night that Joe Cordina becomes world champion – the second of the Rio 2016 Team GB graduates.

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa best bet: Cordina to win via decision and claim a knockdown @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Joe Cordina 6/4
Kenichi Ogawa 8/13
Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

When is Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa?

Date: Saturday, 4th June

Ring Walks expected: 10.30pm GMT, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales, UK

Joe Cordina vs Kenichi Ogawa TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able this world title action in the super-featherweight division from Cardiff live on DAZN.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app, provided you subscribe to DAZN and pay your £7.99 monthly subscription.

Tale of the Tape

Joe Cordina record and bio:

  • Nationality: Welsh
  • Date of Birth: 1st December 1991 (30-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Reach: 69″
  • Total Fights: 14
  • Record: 14-0 (8 KOs)

Craig Richards record and bio:

  • Nationality: Japanese
  • Date of Birth: 1st February 1988 (34-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 8″
  • Reach: 68″
  • Total Fights: 28
  • Record: 26-12-1 (18 KOs)

