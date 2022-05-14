Joe Cole FA Cup Final Predictions: Cole Backing Chelsea

FA Cup Final Tips – Chelsea vs Liverpool

Joe Cole FA Cup Final Tip

Former Chelsea and Liverpool player Joe Cole has had his say on who he thinks will win the FA Cup when the two teams meet at Wembley.

Chelsea are looking to add to their long list of FA Cup titles, with Liverpool looking for their first FA Cup since 2006.

Cole had this to say on the game

“I fancy Chelsea to win 1-0,

“Admittedly that’s my heart rather than my head because Liverpool look impenetrable at the moment.

‘You see the way they’re playing, they’re such a great team. But I think Thomas Tuchel might have something up his sleeve for this game so I’m going for Chelsea.”

Chelsea to win 1-0 @ 10/1 with 888sport

Chelsea to win and BTTS NO @ 57/10 with 888sport

