Home News joe cole prediction fa cup 14 may 2022

Joe Cole FA Cup Final Predictions: Cole Backing Chelsea

Updated

12 mins ago

on

FA Cup

FA Cup Final Tips – Chelsea vs Liverpool

Joe Cole FA Cup Final Tip 

Former Chelsea and Liverpool player Joe Cole has had his say on who he thinks will win the FA Cup when the two teams meet at Wembley.

Chelsea are looking to add to their long list of FA Cup titles, with Liverpool looking for their first FA Cup since 2006.

Cole had this to say on the game

“I fancy Chelsea to win 1-0,

 “Admittedly that’s my heart rather than my head because Liverpool look impenetrable at the moment.

‘You see the way they’re playing, they’re such a great team. But I think Thomas Tuchel might have something up his sleeve for this game so I’m going for Chelsea.”

You can back Joe Cole’s prediction using 888sports’ fantastic new customer enhanced odds. They are offering Chelsea to win at 22/1, which would return £220 from just £10.

