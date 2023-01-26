Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Joe Burrow for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Burrow vs the Chiefs.

Burrow To Score 1st TD +2200

Burrow Total Passing Yards – Over/Under 279.5

Burrow to Throw 3 TD Passes +230

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats Kit

Burrow is passing for 278.9 yards per game

Burrow Overs has hit in 1 last 5 Games this Season

Burrow has thrown a TD pass in all 18 Games

Burrow has thrown 12 interceptions this season

The average Passing Yards line for Burrow this Season was 248.2

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.