Joe Burrow AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Joe Burrow for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Burrow vs the Chiefs.

  • Burrow To Score 1st TD +2200
  • Burrow Total Passing Yards – Over/Under 279.5
  • Burrow to Throw 3 TD Passes +230

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Burrow is passing for 278.9 yards per game
  • Burrow Overs has hit in 1 last 5 Games this Season
  • Burrow has thrown a TD pass in all 18 Games
  • Burrow has thrown 12 interceptions this season
  • The average Passing Yards line for Burrow this Season was 248.2

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
