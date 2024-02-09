Super Bowl LVIII is likely to be the NFL’s final championship game during the tenure of the 46th and current President of the United States, Joe Biden. BetOnline are offering special markets on Biden’s involvement in the Super Bowl while also offering up to $1,000 in free bets.

Biden, whose Presidency has become infamous in recent times, will likely watch his final Super Bowl from his seat in the West Wing this Sunday.

Earlier this week, the 81-year-old declined a Super Bowl interview for the second year in a row. His advisers argued that the decision was made because he wanted to give the ‘already fatigued’ public a break from politics during a football game.

BetOnline, our pick of the best NFL sportsbooks, are offering a number of niche markets on the President for Sunday’s championship game. He’s favored to be siding with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Biden is unlikely to be in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, priced at +1000 to show his face in Sin City. He’s the same odds to perform a remote coin toss pre-game.

He tweeted his support of the Eagles last year before congratulating the Chiefs after their win, and over two tweets at -120 looks an interesting play.

Vegas will be treated to a live performance from R&B legend Usher at halftime, who has odds of +600 to mention ‘Biden’ during his show.

Joe Biden Super Bowl Specials

Who will Joe Biden pick to win the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs -200

San Francisco 49ers +150

Will Joe Biden be in attendance?

Yes +1000

Will Joe Biden perform a remote coin toss?

Yes +1000

How many times will Joe Biden tweet on Super Bowl Sunday?

Over 2 tweets -120

Under 2 tweets -120

What will be higher?

Christian McCaffrey’s total receiving yards -120

Joe Biden approval % on March 1, 2024 -110

Will Usher say ‘Biden’ during halftime show?

Yes +600