Joe Biden Super Bowl LVIII Specials | Will He Pick The Chiefs or 49ers?

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl LVIII is likely to be the NFL’s final championship game during the tenure of the 46th and current President of the United States, Joe Biden. BetOnline are offering special markets on Biden’s involvement in the Super Bowl while also offering up to $1,000 in free bets.

Biden, whose Presidency has become infamous in recent times, will likely watch his final Super Bowl from his seat in the West Wing this Sunday.

Earlier this week, the 81-year-old declined a Super Bowl interview for the second year in a row. His advisers argued that the decision was made because he wanted to give the ‘already fatigued’ public a break from politics during a football game.

BetOnline, our pick of the best NFL sportsbooks, are offering a number of niche markets on the President for Sunday’s championship game. He’s favored to be siding with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Biden is unlikely to be in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, priced at +1000 to show his face in Sin City. He’s the same odds to perform a remote coin toss pre-game.

He tweeted his support of the Eagles last year before congratulating the Chiefs after their win, and over two tweets at -120 looks an interesting play.

Vegas will be treated to a live performance from R&B legend Usher at halftime, who has odds of +600 to mention ‘Biden’ during his show.

Joe Biden Super Bowl Specials

Who will Joe Biden pick to win the Super Bowl?

  • Kansas City Chiefs -200
  • San Francisco 49ers +150

Will Joe Biden be in attendance?

  • Yes +1000

Will Joe Biden perform a remote coin toss?

  • Yes +1000

How many times will Joe Biden tweet on Super Bowl Sunday?

  • Over 2 tweets -120
  • Under 2 tweets -120

What will be higher?

  • Christian McCaffrey’s total receiving yards -120
  • Joe Biden approval % on March 1, 2024 -110

Will Usher say ‘Biden’ during halftime show?

  • Yes +600
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
