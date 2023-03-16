As has become something of tradition for certain standing Presidents of the United States, Joe Biden has made his predictions for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. There aren’t a lot of surprises or upsets to be had when looking through his picks, and his Final 4 is somewhat predictable from a seeding standpoint. Here are some of his notable picks:

Joe Biden March Madness 2023 Bracket

President Biden has filled out his brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments for this season. There are slightly more surprises on the women’s side, as seen in the tweet below:

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament. I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Joe Biden March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

President Biden has just about one of the most mundane brackets that you could imagine. There are three 2-seeds in his Final Four, meaning that there are some small upsets along the way, but his Sweet 16 is composed of entirely 1-4 seeds. He does have Virginia upsetting Alabama in the Elite 8, which is probably his boldest call, but has 2-seeded Arizona advancing in that region.

There is no homer-ism available for Biden in this tournament, as his alma mater Syracuse is not a participant this year.

Providence over Kentucky (+160)

The final results of his bracket may be chalk, but Joe Biden does have a few first round upsets. In fact, he has three of the four 11-seeds coming out victorious over the 6-seeds. One of those picks is Providence coming up with a win against Kentucky. This is one season in which many of the blue blood teams are having down years and find themselves with higher seeds next to their names. The Wildcats are one of them, and playing against such a prestigious program in round one as an 11-seed is rare. But Biden likes the chances for the Friars in this one.



ASU over TCU (+200)

Arizona State was a part of the First 4 on Wednesday night, but they came out with a convincing victory over Nevada, and will be entering the tournament with plenty of confidence. There is more value in this pick against vs. the Providence one, but either 11 over 5 game is good value given the likelihood for upsets to happen year in and year out.



Arizona to win National Championship (+1400)

They have come up short in recent years when expectations have been placed on them, but Biden likes Arizona’s chances to finally capitalize in 2023. The Wildcats are a 2-seed, making 1-in-14 odds solid value. They would have to get past #1 overall seed Alabama in their own region in order to even have a chance, which could prove to be the tallest task of all.

