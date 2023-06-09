Horse Racing

Jody Demling Belmont Stakes Picks: National Treasure For Gold & Fade Tapit Trice

Andy Newton
The Jody Demling Belmont Stakes picks for 2023 sees the well-respected handicapper pin his hopes AWAY from the the two fancied Pletcher runners – Forte and Tapit Trice, with Preakness winner National Treasure the one Demling thinks will strike gold.

Jody Demling Belmont Stakes Picks For 2023: National Treasure To Strike Gold

The wait is almost over for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes this Saturday as a field of 9 runners lock horns for the $800k top prize.

Forte will be the horse grabbing all the Belmont Stakes headlines as this Todd Pletcher runner finall makes his Triple Crown debut this season after being scratched from the Kentucky Derby as favorite last time out. But the eventual Derby winner Mage was a horse Forte beat in the Florida Derby earlier this season, so the form looks rock solid.

However, Jody Demling, who has found 4 of the last 5 Belmont Stakes winners, thinks that Forte and some of the other big fancies in the betting – Angel Of Empire and Tapit Trice – are worth taking on.

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Runners

NATIONAL TREASURE (5/1)

The Jody Demling Belmont Stakes picks for 2023 sees NATIONAL TREASURE getting the nod in a race that of the 9 runners,this Bob Baffert runner has the best chance of collecting.

Trained by the poweful Bob Baffert barn, who have two Belmont Stakes wins to their name, this 3 year-old took a big leap forward last time out to land the Preakness Stakes – the middle Triple Crown race.

He’ll be bidding to end a 101-year record with Pillory in 1922 the last Preakness Stakes winner to win the Belmont that also DIDN’T run in the Kentucky Derby.

However, if there’s one man that can kick this trend into touch it’s Baffert.

National Treasure also showed a lot of battling qualities to get the better of Blazing Sevens the last day and with just six career runs you feel there is more in the locker from this Quality Road colt.

Bet on National Treasure (5/1) at BetOnline

WATCH: National Treasure Winning the 2023 Preakness Stakes At Pimlico

Jody Demling Belmont Stakes Picks For 2023: Tapit Trice The Fade Horse

The other Belmont Stakes pick for Jody Demling is a fade play on the Todd Pletcher gray Tapit Trice.

Many feel the longer trip will suit this son of Tapit but Demling is of another opinion.

Tapit Trice had to fight and rally hard to win his Blue Grass and Tamba Bay Derby, plus this slow start in the Kentucky Derby last time out wasn’t an eye-catching effort in Demling’s eyes, with the gray taking on a better field here too.

As a result, despite the good record of Tapit-sired runners in the Belmont, Tapit Trice is a fade for Jody Dempling.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

RELATED: Mike Smith Belmont Stakes Pick 2023: Triple Crown-Winning Jockey Reveals Test Of Champions Best Bet

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
