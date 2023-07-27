Saturday’s Jim Dandy 2023 runners will see a small but select field of just five horses line-up for the Grade Two $500,000 contest at Saratoga on Saturday (July 29).



2023 Jim Dandy Stakes Runners: Forte Leads A Select Saratoga Field



With just five Jim Dandy Stakes runners heading to post for Saturday’s big Saratoga race it’s ‘quality over quantity’ as you can make a case for any of the quintet.

The best US horse racing apps have just a few points between all five runners in the betting that are headlined by the Belmont Stakes runner-up Forte, who will be sporting the blinkers for the first time.

We’ve also three of the runners housed at the Brad H. Cox barn – Hit Show, Saudi Crown and Angel Of Empire – so he makes up 60% of the field, with the Steven Asmussen-trained Disarm the final entry.

When is the Jim Dandy Stakes 2023?



The Jim Dandy Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday July 29 at Saratoga racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday July 22, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York (1 1/8 mile, (9 furlongs) Dirt)

💰 Purse: $500,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2

🎲 Jim Dandy Stakes Odds: Forte 7-5 | Angel Of Empire 3-1 | Saudi Crown 4-1 | Disarm 4-1 | Hit Show 5-1

Trainer Todd Pletcher Has Won The Jim Dandy Stakes Six Times



When it comes to the winning-most trainer in the history of the Jim Dandy – look no further than Todd Pletcher.

Over the years the Texas-born handler has mopped up six wins in the Saratoga Grade 2 that carries a purse of $500,000.

However, despite his impressive haul of winners, the 56 year-old trainer is on a bit of a drought with his last success coming in 2013 with Palace Malice.

This year Pletcher will be hoping to end this 10-year spell without a win with his recent Belmont Stakes second Forte.

Todd Pletcher Jim Dandy Stakes Winners

2013 – Palace Malice

2011 – Stay Thirsty

2005 – Flower Alley

2004 – Purge

2003 – Strong Hope

2000 – Graeme Hall

Brad H. Cox Has Three Of The Five Jim Dandy Stakes Runners



The Brad H. Cox yard will also grab the pre-race headlines as they are fielding 60% (3) of the five Jim Dandy Stakes runners – Hit Show, Saudi Crown and Angel Of Empire.

Cox has only won the Jim Dandy once in the past and that came in 2021 with Essential Quality, who was ridden by jockey Luis Saez.

This year Saez will ride Hit Show for the Cox team.

2023 Jim Dandy Stakes Runners: Quality Over Quantity At Saratoga



Note: Odds are subject to change

1. DISARM @ 4-1

J: Joel Rosario

T: Steven Asmussen

Trainer Steve Asmussen won the Jim Dandy Stakes 12 months ago with Epicenter and he’s trying again with another Winchell Thoroughbreds runner – Disarm. This 3 year-old was last seen winning the G3 Matt Winn Stakes at Ellis Park (watch below) on a very sloppy wet track.

Jockey Joel Rosario was in the drive a long way from home the last day, but the horse kept responding and stayed on powerfully up the straight to collar Verifying in the closing stages. Stamina is clearly Disarm’s big asset so if able to keep tabs on the other Jim Dandy runners during the first half of the race must have a great chance.

Prior to that ran he was a staying on fourth in the Kentucky Derby back in May.

Overall, he’s raced 7 times with two wins and has only finished out of the first three once from those races. He’s also a proven course winner when bolting up (6 lengths) at Saratoga last summer on just his second start.

2.Forte @ 7-5

J: Irad Ortiz Jr

T: Todd Pletcher

Forte got going too late in the Belmont Stakes last time out to finish well to take second behind Arcangelo, with 1 1/2 lengths between the pair at the line.

Earlier in the season Forte had also been the favorite for the Kentucky Derby before being a controversial late scratcher due to a failed drug test, so his connections will be looking for some compensation here.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is also reaching for the blinkers this time for Forte after having a discussion with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr after his last race at Belmont. The pair thought that the horse has been worrying too much about what other runners in the race were doing and this theory was backed up in a recent bit of work.

The headgear, which has been tried in recent workouts, is on this Saturday to try and focus Forte more on the job in-hand.

Pletcher will be looking to end a 10 year spell without a Jim Dandy winner, but is still the most successful trainer in the history of the race with six wins.

3. Hit Show @ 5-1

J: Luis Saez

T: Brad H. Cox

The first of three Brad Cox runners in the Jim Dandy field and Hit Show enters the mix after a recent fourth in the Belmont Stakes last time – beaten just 2 1/4 lengths (watch below).

Before that run this Candy Ride colt was 5th in the Kentucky Derby back in May and runner-up in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in April. So far, he’s raced 7 times and recorded 3 career wins, but the last of those came four runs back now when taking the Withers Stakes in February.

Cox will be looking for his second Jim Dandy win, but his sole success in the race came with jockey Luis Saez riding, who is getting the leg-up on this entry.

4. Saudi Crown @4-1

J: Florent Geroux

T: Brad H. Cox

The second Cox runner in Saturday’s Jim Dandy Stakes is Saudi Crown and is the only horse in the field yet to win a graded-stakes race. This Always Dreaming colt, however, is the clear pace angle from the five runners and looks the one that will get to the front first.

He’s trying two turns and 9f for the first time, so will need to save a bit more for the finish here too. Saudi Crown is also the least exposed runner in the line-up though with just three career runs (2 wins) so there should be a lot more scope for improvement.

He won his first two starts and was last seen running second in the G3 Dwyer Stakes at Belmont Park earlier this month (watch below) – just getting chinned near the line by Fort Bragg after making most of the running.

Jockey Florent Geroux rides, who is yet to win the Jim Dandy.

5. Angel Of Empire @ 3-1

J: Flavien Prat

T: Brad H. Cox

The final Brad Cox runner is Angel Empire – a horse that has won 50% of his 8 starts to date. His biggest win came in the G1 Arkansas Derby (watch below) in April but since then has not disgraced when 3rd in the Kentucky Derby and 4th in the Belmont Stakes.

This Classic Empire colt often likes to race midfield and off the pace and makes his move during the second part of his races. He’s another that should be staying on well in the closing stages and must have a big chance of grabbing his second career Grade 1 race.

Jim Dandy Stakes Betting Odds

Forte @ 7-5

Angel Of Empire @ 3-1

Disarm @ 4-1

Saudi Crown @ 4-1

Hit Show @ 5-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

WATCH: Epicenter Winning The 2022 Jim Dandy Stakes

Jim Dandy Stakes Recent Winners

2022 – Epicenter

2021 – Essential Quality

2020 – Mystic Guide

2019 – Tax

2018 – Tenfold

2017 – Good Samaritan

