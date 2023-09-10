NFL

Jets vs Bills Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Aaron Rodgers Set To Guide The Jets To Victory

Louis Fargher
American Football fans across the globe will be eagerly awaiting the start of the NFL and for the Monday Night Football slot we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Jets vs Bills picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Jets vs Bills Picks 

  • Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 TD Passes (+114)
  • Over 5.5 Touchdowns – Yes (+105)
Jets vs Bills Pick 1: Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 TD Passes (+114)

The atmosphere around the Jets couldn’t be more positive after the addition of Aaron Rodgers injected the franchise with a ton of life and confidence in the offseason.

The expectations have now increased in New York, with the Jets now expected to qualify for the playoffs and compete for the AFC East title – which should be pressure that pushes them on this year.

We see the new QB having a superb start to the season and contributing with over 1.5 TDs and at +114, it is a safe bet for bettors to make.

 

RELATED:NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game

Jets vs Bills Pick 2: Over 5.5 Touchdowns – Yes (+105)

Both games between the Jets and Bills were hotly contested last year and this New York side has improved drastically, which leaves a lot of room for TDs.

The Jets still retain most of the same pieces as last season for the most part and will take confidence as their defense was one of the top units in the NFL last year.

However, with the ever impressive Aaron Rodgers still in the Jets’ ranks, we think that at +105, the chance for more than 5.5 touchdowns is high.

Arrow to top