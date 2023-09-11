American Football

Jets vs Bills Free Bets For Monday Night Football: $500 NFL Betting Offer with Everygame

Andy Newton
Claim your Jets vs Bills free bets for tonight’s Monday Night Football with top US sportsbook Everygame and you can ‘touchdown’ with up a $500 betting offer. Let’s show you how to claim this top welcome offer today.

Jets vs Bills Free Bets For Monday Night Football: 100% Deposit Bonus (up to $500) With Everygame

Everygame are offering NFL lovers the chance to double their bankroll ahead of the opening week’s action with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

This means players will have a chance to claim a total of $500 in free bets for today’s big Monday night football clash between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

How To Claim Your NFL Betting Offer for Jets vs Bills

  1. Join-up with Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in NFL bets
Claim $500 Everygame NFL Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Odds: 49ers Are Now The Super Bowl Favorites, Dolphins Make Big Jump

Jets vs Bills Free Bets With Everygame: $500 NFL Betting Offer

The Everygame NFL betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest to claim – giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on tonight’s big Jets vs Bills Monday night football match.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why You Should Join Everygame For Jets vs Bills Betting

Over at Everygame they offer NFL fans the chance to turn their football expertise into cash with their welcome 100% deposit bonus of up to $500.

Players can place bets on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props at Everygame.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Everygame has established itself as one of the front runners in the world of online sportsbooks. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

You can also bet on NFL with Everygame in ANY US State, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area in the USA – including Texas and California.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are also many existing customer NFL betting offers at Everygame to keep players engaged long after joining.

Main Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Top 100% deposit welcome bonus
  • Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa And Hill Enjoy A Historic Day In Week 1

Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
