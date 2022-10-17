Jerry Jeudy vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Monday’s prop bet offerings.
Jerry Jeudy vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Jerry Jeudy Over 0.50 TD receptions @ +234 with BetOnline
- Jerry Jeudy Over 50.5 receiving yards @ -125 with BetOnline
Jerry Jeudy vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Jerry Jeudy Over 0.50 TD receptions @ +234 with BetOnline
The preseason pundits thought with the addition of Russell Wilson that, Jeudy would have a huge year, but that hasn’t happened yet. Jeudy has the targets without the results, but that could change tonight against a Chargers passing defense allowing two TD receptions per contest. Jeudy leads the Broncos with two TD receptions, and he’s a good bet to snag a TD pass tonight.
Jerry Jeudy vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Jerry Jeudy over 50.5 receiving yards @ -120 with BetOnline
Jeudy has eclipsed the oddsmakers’ total in three of his last five games, and he has a terrific matchup to exploit against a Chargers passing defense allowing 253 passing yards with 24.2 competitions per contest. Wilson and the Broncos will likely be forced to air it out, making Jeudy a good bet to exceed 50.5 receiving yards.