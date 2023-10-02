Having walked to the boxing ring 38 times as a professional, we take a deep dive into the career of Jermell Charlo. This includes Charlo’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his endorsement deals. It’s safe to say that the undisputed super-welterweight world champion is an extremely wealthy man.

Jermell Charlo Net Worth

Jermell Charlo has been a professional boxer since making his debut back in December 2007. He has been boxing consistently for the best part of two decades in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

As of October 2023, it is reported that Jermell Charlo’s net worth is $8 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

More recently, Charlo’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world. He has been a world champion for over seven years now and has been earning extremely lucrative purses since then.

Not only does Charlo have a huge $8 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. ‘Iron Man’ alongside his brother Jermall are both world champions. Not only that, but the pair of boxing brothers are extremely wealthy men too.

Jermell Charlo’s net worth is also boosted due to his extensive luxury car collection. The undisputed 154-pound champion owns a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes G63 AMG, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Maybach and a Lamborghini Avantor. All of these cars help boost Charlo’s net worth.

This figure of $8 million is likely to grow for the Louisiana man as his career goes on too. $8m is possibly even an under estimation of Jermell’s net worth, given the fact he has earned the best part of $10 million in his last four fights. More on Charlo’s career earnings next.

Once again, the net worth of Jermell Charlo is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on. He is no longer the undisputed king at 154-pounds having fought ‘Canelo’ at super-middleweight and seemingly vacating his four world title belts, but he is still one of the biggest names in boxing.

Jermell Charlo Career Earnings

After 38 professional boxing fights, Charlo’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $5 million. This was reportedly how much the 33-year-old earned for his last outing against the cash cow that is ‘Canelo’. Despite losing almost every round of the fight, this was Charlo’s biggest purse by quite some margin.

Charlo has earned millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with regular fight purses of over $1 million. His second biggest purse came in the second Castano fight when he became undisputed champion at 154-pounds. Charlo earned somewhere in the region of $1.5 million for that fight (per Sports Payouts).

Some other big purses against Brian Castano first time around ($1.2 million), Jeison Rosario ($1 million), the first fight with Tony Harrison ($750,000) and the rematch against Harrison ($1 million) are some of Charlo’s other career-high pay-days.

The vast majority of Jermell’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Iron Man’ the most money. More on Charlo’s endorsement deals later on.

This means that all in all, Jermell Charlo’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $15 million.

Charlo Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Jermell Charlo vs Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez $5 million Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 $1.5 million Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano $1.2 million Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario $1 million Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison 2 $1 million Jermell Charlo vs Jorge Cota $500,000 Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison $750,000 Jermell Charlo vs Austin Trout $500,000 Jermell Charlo vs Erickson Lubin $500,000 Jermell Charlo vs Charles Hatley $425,000

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

It is fair to say that Jermell Charlo isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. Do not be surprised to see these figures continue to increase in the coming years, especially given he has now shared the ring with the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Jermell Charlo Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Charlo’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting ‘Iron Man’s net worth and career earnings.

The 1990-born boxing megastar has endorsement deals with the likes of Balenciaga, Municipal (Mark Wahlberg’s clothing brand), Mayweather Promotions, Grant Boxing, PBC and DraftKings.

Jermell is also the proprietor of his own promotional company, Lions Only Promotions. In addition to his promotional endeavours, Charlo has diversified his business portfolio by venturing into merchandise with his ‘Charlo Boxing’ apparel.

It is unknown the exact amount Charlo makes per annum through his sponsors, but it is certainly a fortune. Not only through his endorsements, but he will earn a lot of money through his business ventures and entrepreneurial skills too.

All in all, Jermell Charlo’s endorsement deals and business ventures outside of the ring certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Iron’ his biggest purses.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Charlo’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like