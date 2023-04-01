With the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight just days away, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Jermaine Franklin’s career. Read on to find out more about his overall boxing record and record in world title fights plus how many knockout victories he has.

Jermaine Franklin Boxing Record

Jermaine Franklin bids to claim the biggest win of his boxing career on Saturday night as he faces former two-time heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua. ‘989 Assassin’ was last in action back in November 2022, losing a razor thin decision to Dillian Whyte.

Now, Franklin will aim to get back to winning ways as he faces the toughest test of his career by a mile. The 29-year-old is the huge underdog for this fight, but will be confident of claiming a huge upset and heading back to America with the biggest victory of his career.

In the lead up to the fight, Franklin looks in incredible shape. The American heavyweight has reportedly lost around 24-pounds from his last fight against Whyte, and looks in the best shape of his career.

The last time we saw Franklin in the boxing ring was his maiden fight in the UK last year against ‘The Body Snatcher’. Franklin lost a narrow majority decision to the British heavyweight, with many fans thinking the decision should have been awarded the other way around.

Prior to that fight, he had won all 21 of his professional fights. This weekend, he attempts to win for the 22nd time as a pro in his biggest test to date. Going into this fight, Jermaine Franklin boasts an impressive boxing record of 21 wins to just one loss. Of these 21 wins, Franklin has won 14 of them by knockout. He is still a relatively unknown heavyweight, but had a decent resumé so far.

His resumé is competent for sure, but is nowhere near as good as Joshua’s. Hence why ‘989 Assassin’ is the big underdog to beat ‘AJ’ on Saturday night with the best offshore gambling sites.

Each and every one of Jermaine Franklin’s first 21 fights all took place in the US. Prior to his last fight, Franklin had also never fought the full 12 rounds.

Franklin’s first real test on paper came back in April 2019 when he fought Rydell Booker in Atlantic City. The American won via unanimous decision in the end, making the fight look a lot easier than it was supposed to be.

Jerry Forrest was up next for Franklin, with ‘989 Assassin’ winning a close split decision. Then, Franklin beat Pavel Sour, again by unanimous decision. This run of three fights looked tricky for Franklin on paper, but he passed all three tests with flying colors.

Franklin’s last fight did end up being his toughest, losing a close majority decision to Dillian Whyte. Franklin was handed his first career defeat, but it was anything but a routine win for Whyte. A lot of boxing fans actually thought the American did enough to win the fight, but of course he wasn’t awarded the decision in his favor.

ALSO SEE: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Net Worth Comparison

Now, Franklin aims to get back to winning ways against ‘AJ’ and looks to progress up the rankings with the biggest win of his career to date. First, he must get the job done against Joshua and throw his name into the hat for some huge fights against the elite of the heavyweight division.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

