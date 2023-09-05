Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Jerick McKinnon for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for McKinnon vs the Lions.
Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions
- McKinnon to score 1st TD +1200
- McKinnon total rushing yards – Over/Under 15.5 -110
- McKinnon total receiving yards – Over/Under 19.5 -110
- McKinnon over 1.5 TDs +1200
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet Stats Kit
- McKinnon averaged 17.1 rushing yards per game in 2022
- McKinnon averaged 30.1 receiving yards per game in 2022
- McKinnon rushing yards over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games
- McKinnon receiving yards over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games
- McKinnon had 1 rushing and 9 receiving TDs in 2022
- The average receiving yards line for McKinnon last season was 19.5
- The average rushing yards line for McKinnon last season was 15.5
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.
