Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

As the Detroit Lions line-up to try and cause an upset against the Chiefs on NFL ‘s opening night, we take a closer look at the latest Jerick McKinnon prop bet lines.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for McKinnon vs the Lions.

Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

McKinnon to score 1st TD +1200

McKinnon total rushing yards – Over/Under 15.5 -110

McKinnon total receiving yards – Over/Under 19.5 -110

McKinnon over 1.5 TDs +1200

Jerick McKinnon Prop Bet Stats Kit

McKinnon averaged 17.1 rushing yards per game in 2022

McKinnon averaged 30.1 receiving yards per game in 2022

McKinnon rushing yards over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games

McKinnon receiving yards over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games

McKinnon had 1 rushing and 9 receiving TDs in 2022

The average receiving yards line for McKinnon last season was 19.5

The average rushing yards line for McKinnon last season was 15.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

