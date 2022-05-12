Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News jeffbet tottenham vs arsenal betting offers 30 football free bet

JeffBet Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Offers | £30 Football Free Bet

Updated

23 hours ago

on

JeffBet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

JeffBet are new the UK betting scene, but they have one of the best welcome offers around ready for the north London derby on Thursday, where customers can get £30 worth of free bets.

How to Claim the JeffBet Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Offer?

JeffBet’s offer is incredibly simple to redeem and can be done in a matter of clicks – just see our guide below.

  • Click here and sign up to JeffBet.
  • Deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or more on their sportsbook.
  • Once your initial bet has settled, you will receive your £30 free bet.

Check out some more free bet offers from our best betting sites.

JeffBet Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Luckily for you we have saved you a bit of time by reading through the small print and listing the key points below:

  • New customers only aged 18+.
  • Minimum deposit £10 required.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of 1.5 or greater. Credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.
  • Offer excludes deposits made using Skrill payment method.

Best Football Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

JeffBet Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting

A north London derby of monumental importance is almost upon us, and Thursday evening should be spectacle to be behold.

Arsenal are four points ahead of their neighbours and occupy the last Champions League spot with three games to go, meaning a victory here would secure European football for next season.

Meanwhile, a Spurs victory would close the gap to just a point with two games left to play – an eventuality most neutrals would love to see come the final day of the season.

Arsenal find themselves in red hot form going into the fixture, while Antonio Conte’s side managed to escape with a point away at Anfield which has left them still very much in contention for a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Whatever your predictions for this one, be sure to make use of JeffBet’s welcome offer if you are yet to sign up.

JeffBet Tottenham vs Arsenal Betting Offers for Existing Customers

JeffBet Cashback

Existing customers with JeffBet can get 10% of their deposit losses back up to £500.

Deposit using the code specified for football (see below), and then place a real money bet.

JeffBet Cashback Deposit Codes:

  • Football – SCORE

JeftBet Offer Key T’s and C’s: 

  • Valid until April 30th at 29:59 GMT.
  • Only real money wagers eligible for promotion.
  • Only single bets considered – no multiple or chain bets.

JeffBet Wage Wars

JeffBet customers can also win cash prizes on their Wage Wars leaderboard.

Deposit with code START and place bets on any sporting events to qualify for entry.The more you wager, the higher your rank on the leaderboard.

JefBett Wage Wars Key T’s and C’s

  1. The offer is valid until 30 April 2022 at 23:59 GMT.
  2. Players must make a minimum deposit of £10 or more with code: START and place a minimum of £50 worth of qualifying bets on any sporting event to qualify for the promotion.
  3. A qualifying bet is real stake on any sports event and the stake must not be returned or cashed out.
  4. At the end of the promotional period, the players with the highest wagering of qualifying bets will win cash prizes as per the leaderboard.

JeffBet Review: Should I Claim the Free Bet Offer?

What a game we have on our hands on Thursday night, and one that surely comes with value in abundance.

£30 in free bets affords customers with lots of opportunity to make a profit, so make sure to sign up well ahead of kick-off to explore their markets.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens