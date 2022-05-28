Countries
JeffBet Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers | £30 Champions League Final Free Bet

JeffBet Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers | £30 Champions League Final Free Bet

Updated

3 days ago

on

Ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, we have found a fantastic offer from JeffBet who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the JeffBet Champions League Final Betting Offer?

JeffBet’s offer is one of the best around, and also one of the easiest to claim – see below:

  • Click here and sign up to JeffBet.
  • Deposit £15 into your account
  • Bet £10 on any sport at odds of 1.5 minimum
  • Once your initial bet has settled, you will receive your £30 free bet.

JeffBet Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

See below for some of the key terms and conditions of the offer before heading over to JeffBet.

  • New customers only aged 18+.
  • Minimum deposit £10 required.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of 1.5 or greater. Credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.
  • Offer excludes deposits made using Skrill payment method.

JeffBet Champions League Final Betting Offers: What To Use Free Bets On

It is Champions League final day on Saturday as Liverpool go head-to-head with Real Madrid at the Stade de France, in a rematch of 2018’s final in Kyiv.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a magical knockout run to reach the final, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to setting up a date with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have enjoyed somewhat of an easier ride, facing Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages and will be seen as the fresher side heading into the showdown.

Liverpool are indeed the favourites, floating around a price of evens and will look to avenge their Premier League final day heartbreak with a third trophy this season to put alongside the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

There is a possibility that Thiago could miss Saturday’s match after a muscular injury forced the Spaniard to be substituted at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Wolves. Fabinho is also a doubt, but is expected to suit up and be amongst the squad.

However you think this one may play out, make sure to register with JeffBet if you are yet to do so to receive £30 in free bets.

JeffBet Champions League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

JeffBet Cashback

Existing customers with JeffBet can get 10% of their deposit losses back up to £500.

Deposit using the code specified for football (see below), and then place a real money bet.

JeffBet Cashback Deposit Codes:

  • Football – FINAL

JeftBet Offer Key T’s and C’s: 

  • Valid until May 28th at 23:59 GMT.
  • Only real money wagers eligible for promotion.
  • Only single bets considered – no multiple or chain bets.

JeffBet Wage Wars

JeffBet customers can also win cash prizes on their Wage Wars leaderboard.

Deposit with code 22MAY and place bets on any sporting events to qualify for entry.The more you wager, the higher your rank on the leaderboard.

JefBett Wage Wars Key T’s and C’s

  1. The offer is valid until 31 May 2022 at 23:59 GMT.
  2. Players must make a minimum deposit of £10 or more with code: 22MAY and place a minimum of £50 worth of qualifying bets on any sporting event to qualify for the promotion.
  3. A qualifying bet is real stake on any sports event and the stake must not be returned or cashed out.
  4. At the end of the promotional period, the players with the highest wagering of qualifying bets will win cash prizes as per the leaderboard.

JeffBet Review: Should I Claim the Champions League Final Betting Offer?

Champions League final day surely warrants a bet of some kind, and JeffBet have one of the best offers of any bookmaker.

£30 in free bets affords customers with lots of opportunity to make a profit, so make sure to sign up well ahead of kick-off to explore their markets.

