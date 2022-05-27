JeffBet Champions League Betting Offer: Up to £500 Cashback on Football Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just in time for this Saturday’s Champions League final, JeffBet have an intriguing offering for those looking to stake their own claim on the match – to find out how to receive up to £500 cashback on your football bets, read on below.

How to Claim the JeffBet Cashback Betting Offer?

Redeeming this JeffBet offer just in time for Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid is a no-brainer, and it couldn’t be simpler to claim.

How it works:

Deposit £10 or more with the code: FINAL Place real money bets on any football event of your choosing. Get 10% of your deposit losses back up to £500. Click this link to explore for yourself.

Further Details of the JeffBet Cashback Offer

Before heading over to JeffBet to claim your Champions League final offer, we have kindly listed some of the key terms and conditions below:

The offer is valid until May 28 , 2022 at 23:59 GMT. In order to qualify for cashback, players must make a deposit with promo code: FINAL Players must make a minimum deposit of £10 . Only real money wagers on Football are eligible for the promotion. Only single bets will be considered for the cashback promotion (multiple or chain bets will be ignored). The cashback payment will be awarded within 7 days to the player’s Real Money Balance from where it can be withdrawn as cash or used for non-promotional play. Players must be 18+.

JeffBet New Customer Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Customers yet to sign up to JeffBet can take advantage of their lucrative welcome offer, where they will receive £30 in free bets after an initial £10 stake.

Click here and sign up to JeffBet.

Deposit and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater on their sportsbook.

Once your initial bet has settled, you will receive your £30 free bet.

The terms and conditions of the offer can be found below, which we have surmised to save you a bit of time.