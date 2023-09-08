You can claim the Jazz Sports UFC 293 betting offer of up to $1000 in Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below. You can then bet to your hearts content with your Jazz Sports free bets for the UFC Middleweight Title fight at UFC 293 between ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Tarzan’.
How To Bet On UFC 293 With Jazz Sports
- Register with Jazz Sports
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free UFC 293 bets
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
Jazz Sports is offering up to $1,000 in free bets to new customers that join-up ahead of the huge Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland main event bout at UFC 293 for the UFC Middleweight Title. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet as this huge UFC 293 event take centre stage at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.
While the minimum deposit is just $100 to unlock the offer that will get you $50 in free bets.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For UFC 293
Jazz Sports offers UFC bettors some of the best odds for the upcoming UFC 293 card, which gets underway on Saturday, September 9. The UFC 293 pay-per-view event is headlined by a UFC Middleweight Title contest between the champion Israel Adesanya and the challenger Sean Strickland.
The online sportsbook has a reputation best value UFC betting odds, giving access to the best odds for a wide choice of markets that include outright betting, parlays, method of victory betting and much more.
Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the bumper UFC 293 card – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is easy too.
Along with the best UFC 293 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.
Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:
- Better odds and all the UFC markets covered
- $1000 UFC 293 free bet to claim
- Bet in ANY US State
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On UFC 293 With Jazz Sports
After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the UFC 293 card right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland at Jazz Sports:
- Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC’ section
- Click on the UFC markets and make a selection
- Place your UFC 293 bets
