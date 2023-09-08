Betting

Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Israel Adesanya UFC

You can claim the Jazz Sports UFC 293 betting offer of up to $1000 in Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below. You can then bet to your hearts content with your Jazz Sports free bets for the UFC Middleweight Title fight at UFC 293 between ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Tarzan’.

How To Bet On UFC 293 With Jazz Sports

  1. Register with Jazz Sports
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free UFC 293 bets

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Jazz Sports is offering up to $1,000 in free bets to new customers that join-up ahead of the huge Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland main event bout at UFC 293 for the UFC Middleweight Title. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet as this huge UFC 293 event take centre stage at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

While the minimum deposit is just $100 to unlock the offer that will get you $50 in free bets.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For UFC 293

Jazz Sports offers UFC bettors some of the best odds for the upcoming UFC 293 card, which gets underway on Saturday, September 9. The UFC 293 pay-per-view event is headlined by a UFC Middleweight Title contest between the champion Israel Adesanya and the challenger Sean Strickland.

The online sportsbook has a reputation best value UFC betting odds, giving access to the best odds for a wide choice of markets that include outright betting, parlays, method of victory betting and much more.

Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the bumper UFC 293 card – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is easy too.

Along with the best UFC 293 odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.

Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:

  • Better odds and all the UFC markets covered
  • $1000 UFC 293 free bet to claim
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On UFC 293 With Jazz Sports

After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the UFC 293 card right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland at Jazz Sports:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ then ‘UFC’ section
  • Click on the UFC markets and make a selection
  • Place your UFC 293 bets
RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top