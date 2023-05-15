Golf

Jazz Sports PGA Championship Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets

Andy Newton
Phil Mickelson Golf

You can claim the Jazz Sports PGA Championship betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below.

Claim $1000 Jazz Sports PGA Championship Free Bet

How To Bet On The PGA Championship Golf With Jazz Sports

  1. Register with Jazz Sports
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free PGA Championship golf bets

Jazz Sports PGA Championship Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Jazz Sports is offering up to $1,000 in free bets to new customers that join-up for the 2023 PGA Championship golf this week. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Oak Hill.

While the minimum deposit is just $100 to unlock the offer that will get you $50 in free bets.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For The 2023 PGA Championship

Jazz Sports offers golf bettors some of the best odds for the 2023 PGA Championship this week at Oak Hill Country Club.

The online sportsbook has a reputation best value golf betting odds, giving access to the best odds for an wide choice of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets nationality markets and much more.

Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the 105th edition of the PGA Championship – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is simple too.

Along with the best 2023 PGA Championship golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.

Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:

  • Better odds and all the PGA Championship golf markets covered
  • $1,000 PGA Championship golf free bet to claim
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The PGA Championship With Jazz Sports

After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the 2023 PGA Championship right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the PGA Championship at Jazz Sports

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the PGA Championship markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 PGA Championship bets
When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Arrow to top