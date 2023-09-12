You can claim the Jazz Sports NFL Week 2 betting offer of up to $2500 in American Football free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below.
How To Bet On NFL Week 2 With Jazz Sports
- Register with Jazz Sports
- Deposit $3,300 and receive the max 75% deposit bonus
- Receive a max of $2,500 in free NFL Week 2 bets
Jazz Sports NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $2500 Free Bet)
Jazz Sports is offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new customers that join-up ahead of the NFL Week 2. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $2,500 to bet as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII starts.
While the minimum deposit is just $50 to unlock the offer that will get you $37.50 in free bets.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 75% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $2,500
Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For NFL Week 2 Betting
Jazz Sports offers NFL bettors some of the best odds for the 2023 season and Week 2 kicks off with the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles returning home to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Minnesota Vikings.
The online sportsbook has a reputation best value NFL betting odds, giving access to the best odds for a wide choice of markets that include Super Bowl outright betting, parlays, match betting and much more.
Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the new season – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is easy too.
Along with the best 2023 NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.
Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:
- Better odds and all the NFL markets covered
- $2500 NFL free bet to claim
- Bet in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On NFL Week 2 With Jazz Sports
After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on NFL Week 2 right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at Jazz Sports
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
- Place your 2023/24 NFL Week 2 bets
