Jazz Sports NFL Betting Offer: $1000 In American Football Free Bets For 2023/24 Season

Andy Newton
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Connecticut
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Connecticut

You can claim the Jazz Sports NFL betting offer of up to $1000 in American Football free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below.

How To Bet On NFL With Jazz Sports

  1. Register with Jazz Sports
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free NFL bets

Jazz Sports NFL Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Jazz Sports is offering up to $1,000 in free bets to new customers that join-up ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII starts – will last year’s final two teams the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

While the minimum deposit is just $100 to unlock the offer that will get you $50 in free bets.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For NFL

Jazz Sports offers NFL bettors some of the best odds for the 2023/24 new season, which starts on Thursday 7th September with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions.

The online sportsbook has a reputation best value NFL betting odds, giving access to the best odds for a wide choice of markets that include Super Bowl outright betting, parlays, match betting and much more.

Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the new 2023/24 season – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is easy too.

Along with the best 2023/24 NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.

Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:

  • Better odds and all the NFL markets covered
  • $1000 NFL free bet to claim
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On NFL With Jazz Sports

After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the 2023/24 NFL Season right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at Jazz Sports

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023/24 NFL bets
Arrow to top