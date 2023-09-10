You can claim the Jazz Sports NFL betting offer of up to $2500 in American Football free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below.
How To Bet On NFL With Jazz Sports
- Register with Jazz Sports
- Deposit $3,300 and receive the max 75% deposit bonus
- Receive a max of $2,500 in free NFL bets
Jazz Sports NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $2500 Free Bet)
Jazz Sports is offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new customers that join-up ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $2,500 to bet as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII starts – will last year’s final two teams the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
While the minimum deposit is just $50 to unlock the offer that will get you $37.50 in free bets.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 75% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $2,500
Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For NFL
Jazz Sports offers NFL bettors some of the best odds for the 2023/24 new season, which starts on Thursday 7th September with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions.
The online sportsbook has a reputation best value NFL betting odds, giving access to the best odds for a wide choice of markets that include Super Bowl outright betting, parlays, match betting and much more.
Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the new 2023/24 season – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is easy too.
Along with the best 2023/24 NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.
Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:
- Better odds and all the NFL markets covered
- $2500 NFL free bet to claim
- Bet in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On NFL With Jazz Sports
After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the 2023/24 NFL Season right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at Jazz Sports
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
- Place your 2023/24 NFL bets
