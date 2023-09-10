NFL

Jazz Sports NFL Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets For 2023/24 Season

Andy Newton
You can claim the Jazz Sports NFL betting offer of up to $2500 in American Football free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below.

Claim $2500 Jazz Sports NFL Free Bet

How To Bet On NFL With Jazz Sports

  1. Register with Jazz Sports
  2. Deposit $3,300 and receive the max 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive a max of $2,500 in free NFL bets

Jazz Sports NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $2500 Free Bet)

Jazz Sports is offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new customers that join-up ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $2,500 to bet as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII starts – will last year’s final two teams the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

While the minimum deposit is just $50 to unlock the offer that will get you $37.50 in free bets.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 75% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $2,500

Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For NFL

Jazz Sports offers NFL bettors some of the best odds for the 2023/24 new season, which starts on Thursday 7th September with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions.

The online sportsbook has a reputation best value NFL betting odds, giving access to the best odds for a wide choice of markets that include Super Bowl outright betting, parlays, match betting and much more.

Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the new 2023/24 season – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is easy too.

Along with the best 2023/24 NFL odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.

Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:

  • Better odds and all the NFL markets covered
  • $2500 NFL free bet to claim
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On NFL With Jazz Sports

After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the 2023/24 NFL Season right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at Jazz Sports

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023/24 NFL bets
Claim $2500 Jazz Sports NFL Free Bet

Arrow to top