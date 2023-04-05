Golf

Jazz Sports Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For Augusta

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
Max Homa Golf
Max Homa Golf

You can claim the Jazz Sports Masters betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below.

Claim $1000 Jazz Sports Masters Free Bet

How To Bet On The Masters Golf With Jazz Sports

  1. Register with Jazz Sports
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free Masters golf bets

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Masters Odds: How To Get The Best Odds On Scheffler To Win The Masters

Jazz Sports Masters Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)

Jazz Sports is offering up to $1,000 in free bets to new customers that join-up for the 2023 Masters golf this week. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Augusta.

While the minimum deposit is just $100 to unlock the offer that will get you $50 in free bets.

Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000

Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For The 2023 Masters

Jazz Sports offers golf bettors some of the best odds for the 2023 Masters this week at Augusta.

The online sportsbook has a reputation best value golf betting odds, giving access to the best odds for an wide choice of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets nationality markets and much more.

Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the 87th edition of the Masters – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is simple too.

Along with the best 2023 Masters golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.

Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:

  • Better odds and all the Masters golf markets covered
  • $1,000 Masters golf free bet to claim
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How to Bet On The Masters With Jazz Sports

After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the 2023 Masters right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Masters at Jazz Sports

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the Masters markets and make a selection
  • Place your 2023 Masters bets
Claim $1000 Jazz Sports Masters Free Bet

ALSO SEE: How to Bet On The Masters in US | USA Sports Betting Sites

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Max Homa Golf
Golf

LATEST Jazz Sports Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For Augusta

Author image Andy Newton  •  3min
Collin Morikawa Golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Morikawa Boasts $7 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19min

Heading into Thursday’s first major championship of the year, all eyes are on The Masters. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of…

Rory McIlroy Career Record
Golf
Rory McIlroy Major Wins & Career Record: Four-Time Major Recipient Can Seal Career Slam at The Masters
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  48min

The Masters remains the only major Rory McIlroy has yet to conquer throughout his illustrious career, but his pre-tournament chatter has been brimming with confidence, in what he believes could…

Max Homa Golf
Golf
Max Homa Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $5 Million Net Worth For The World No. 5
Author image Paul Kelly  •  54min
Golf
MyBookie Masters Betting Offer: $1000 In Golf Free Bets For Augusta
Author image Andy Newton  •  3min
Tony Finau Golf
Golf
Tony Finau Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: ‘Big Tone’ Surpassed $13 Million Net Worth Mark
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
masters flag
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters Par 3 Contest in US | USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top