You can claim the Jazz Sports Masters betting offer of up to $1,000 in golf free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below.
How To Bet On The Masters Golf With Jazz Sports
- Register with Jazz Sports
- Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
- Receive $1,000 in free Masters golf bets
Jazz Sports Masters Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
Jazz Sports is offering up to $1,000 in free bets to new customers that join-up for the 2023 Masters golf this week. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $1,000 to bet on top major golfing action from Augusta.
While the minimum deposit is just $100 to unlock the offer that will get you $50 in free bets.
Terms and Conditions
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 50% bonus only applies to your first deposit
- Maximum bonus of $1,000
Why You Should Join Jazz Sports For The 2023 Masters
Jazz Sports offers golf bettors some of the best odds for the 2023 Masters this week at Augusta.
The online sportsbook has a reputation best value golf betting odds, giving access to the best odds for an wide choice of golfing markets that include outright betting, leaderboard markets nationality markets and much more.
Jazz Sports makes it easy to bet on the 87th edition of the Masters – as you can bet in ANY US State and Canada. At Jazz Sports members can deposit funds using a number of safe and secure payment options to so getting funds into your account is simple too.
Along with the best 2023 Masters golf odds and betting offers, there are several other reasons to join Jazz Sports.
Key Reasons to Bet with Jazz Sports:
- Better odds and all the Masters golf markets covered
- $1,000 Masters golf free bet to claim
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How to Bet On The Masters With Jazz Sports
After signing up for your Jazz Sports account, you can start betting on the 2023 Masters right away.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Masters at Jazz Sports
- Find the ‘GOLF’ section
- Click on the Masters markets and make a selection
- Place your 2023 Masters bets
