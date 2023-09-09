The Jazz Sports bonus for NFL Sunday can land new players up to $2500 in free bets as the week one action contines with 14 more games.



Bet In ANY US State: It also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as Jazz Sports will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Jazz Sports Bonus For NFL Sunday Betting | Claim $2500 In Free Bets (75% Deposit Bonus)



Jazz Sports is offering up to $2,500 in free bet bonuses for new customers that sign-up ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season. Just navigate over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $2,500 to bet as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII starts – will last year’s final two teams the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles make the final two again?

While the minimum deposit is just $50 to unlock the offer that will get you $37.50 in free bets.

Register with Jazz Sports

Deposit $3,300 and receive the max 75% deposit bonus Receive a max of $2,500 in free NFL bets

Why Join Jazz Sports For NFL Betting?



Jazz Sports is one of the leading choices for NFL betting fans that has built up a great reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football sportsbooks.

They have all the main NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with Jazz Sports from ANY state in the US.

Jazz Sports also has a very generous welcome bonus of 75% with a maximum of $2500 in free bets to claim.

There are also many Jazz Sports NFL existing customer offers that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

These include $25 risk-free props builders, and a $25 risk-free ‘live betting’ offer, while you can also get rewarded for any friends you refer to Jazz Sports.

How To Bet On The NFL With Jazz Sports



Once you’ve created an account with Jazz Sports, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

Head to the American Football section

Click on NFL

Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on

Click on the selection (odds)

Place your NFL bet with Jazz Sports

Enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with Jazz Sports



At Jazz Sports there is a wide range of more detailed bets too at Jazz Sports, so once you’ve found your way around their site there’s so much more to look out for.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners.

Pluses To Bet With Jazz Sports



Better odds and all the NFL markets covered

$2500 NFL free bet to claim

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Bet with crypto

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

NFL Week One Schedule (2023/24)



20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023