For most of the 2024 postseason, there was little doubt who the eventual champions would be. The Boston Celtics were simply the best team in the NBA. They had been all season long and that stayed true in the playoffs. Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics went on an incredible 16-3 this postseason on their way to winning the 2024 NBA Finals and Boston’s record 18th league title.

While Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP for the Celtics, the team’s success cannot be mentioned without Jayson Tatum. The 26-year-old was finally able to get that elusive first championship after being in this position two years ago. During the Finals, Tatum led the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists. He’s just the fourth player in league history to do that.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are your 2024 NBA Champions

Jayson Tatum etched his name alongside other great NBA Finals legends 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vTgSRx44Wx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024



When the Celtics lost the NBA Finals in 2022 to the Warriors, many media members and analysts questioned whether the team could get over the hump. Boston fell short again in 2023 and the hate grew even louder. To assure they would not slip up again, the Celtics added reinforcements ahead of 2023-24. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were massive acquisitions for Boston. On top of that, the Celtics had their home-grown talents in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Both players were drafted third overall by the Celtics in their respective drafts, just one season apart. This postseason, Jayson Tatum quietly led his team in points (25.0), rebounds (9.7), and assists (6.3) per game. Additionally, Tatum led the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists during the NBA Finals. He is just the fourth player in Finals history to do that. Joining LeBron James (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), Tim Duncan (2003), and Magic Johnson (1987). That’s Hall of Fame company for Jayson Tatum.

Drafted 3rd overall out of Duke in 2017 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 7… Jayson Tatum! pic.twitter.com/WIfqMOp7pR — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024



The reality for the Boston Celtics is that this team will not be together forever. Jaylen Brown made history last offseason when he signed the largest contract in league history. Jayson Tatum will break that number when he signs his extension. They’ll account for a large portion of Boston’s cap space. However, the Celtics can make it work for another season or two, maybe three if they try and stretch it. After the dominant showing we saw from them this postseason, Boston could easily do the same again in 2024-25. Betting sites have the Celtics at (+290) to win the 2025 NBA Finals, the lowest odds of any team.