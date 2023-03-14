Site News

Jay Bilas March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
There are brackets being filled out around the country for March Madness and the 2023 NCAA Tournament. But there were very few people who were able to get their picks and predictions out to the world quicker than Jay Bilas and his co-hosts of Sunday’s bracket show.

Jay Bilas March Madness 2023 Bracket

Jay Bilas has long been one of the go-to experts when it comes to college basketball, and his voice has become synonymous with the sport for the current generation. He is a Duke alumnus, and it looks as though some of his predictions and bracket decisions may have come from his faith to his old school.

Bilas says that he believes the Blue Devils were given too high of a seed. “Not just because of how well they’re playing,” Bilas said on ESPN’s bracket show on Sunday. “But the fact that when they have a full complement of players, they’re 17-1.”

Jay Bilas March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Gonzaga to reach Elite 8 (+185)

Bilas has a good amount of 1-seeds and 2-seeds advancing to the Elite 8, but his predictions for the West region are interesting. He has a 3/4 matchup instead, with Gonzaga taking on UConn. This will be the first year in recent memory when Gonzaga isn’t considered a favorite to win the tournament, though Bilas still likes their chances in a winnable region.

The Bull Dogs have reached the Elite 8 in each of the last seven NCAA Tournaments, and Jay Bilas thinks they’ll do it again, but won’t go any further.

Bet on Gonzaga To Reach Elite 8 (+185)

Duke to each National Championship Game (+1800)

Bilas has his beloved Duke defeating Marquette in the Elite 8. He believes that they’ll make it past a Tennessee team that is missing its starting point guard, and that the Blue Devils defense will be enough to move them past the Golden Eagles and into the Final 4.

He has Duke defeating 2-seeded Arizona in the Final 4 (who defeated Alabama to get there), but coming up short in the National Title game.

Bet on Duke To Reach Championship Game (+1800)

 

UConn to win National Championship (+1800)

While Bilas rode his alma mater all the way into the championship game, he will be picking against them when it comes down to who wins it all.

Bilas said that he believes that the front court size of both UConn and Duke will be the reasons that they will make it all the way to the Final 4, but that it will be the Huskies that get the better of the matchup. Adama Sanogo is UConn’s top scorer, coming in at 16.8 points per game.

Bet on UConn to win National Championship (+1800)
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top