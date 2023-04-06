Golf

Jason Day Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former World No.1 Eyes Second Major Championship At Augusta

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Twitter Linkedin
jason day golf - john deere classic
jason day golf - john deere classic

The Jason Day odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the former world number one at +3000 odds to win his second major championship. Day is in great form right now and looks back to near his best, but can he turn that form into a maiden Masters win this week at Augusta?

Best Places To Bet On Jason Day

$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On Jason Day Masters Odds

The JASON DAY odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +3000

Here’s how to claim these Jason Day Masters odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

  • Join BetOnline
  • Deposit up to a max of $2000
  • Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000
Click to bet on Jason Day at +3000

Jason Day At The 2023 Masters

Jason Day is set to make his 12th career start at the Masters this week. The Australian golfing sensation is a former world number one, as well as being a major champion having won the PGA Championship back in 2015.

The Aussie had been out of form for a few years and was suffering from various injuries, but Jason Day looks like he is back in form and ready to take on the best players in the world once again. He has had several stellar showings so far this year, and is many people’s outside bet for success at Augusta this week.

Day is currently ranked outside the Top 20 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. However, he is back in form right now and looks somewhere near his formidable best again. Do not rule him out from winning that elusive green jacket come Sunday.

Day has finished in the Top 10 at The Masters four times

In terms of previous appearances at The Masters, Jason Day has played really well on more than one occasions. In his 11 starts at Augusta, the 35-year-old has finished inside the Top 10 four times. He has only failed to make the cut twice, but has shown that Augusta is a course that suits his game.

His best finish at The Masters came back in 2011 when he finished in a tie for second. Day was in contention all week and came agonizingly close to winning, but couldn’t quite get it over the finishing line on Sunday. He also came third in the 2013 Masters, as well as finishing 10th in 2016 and fifth in 2019.

This year, Day is back amongst the favorites with the best offshore gambling sites to win his second major championship and first green jacket. At the end of the day, he was the best golfer in the world not so long ago, so rule Jason Day out at your peril this week for The 2023 Masters.

RELATED: Jason Day Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports / ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000
  • Tiger Woods +5500

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 6th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Dustin Johnson Golf
Golf

LATEST Dustin Johnson Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former Winner Returns To Augusta

Author image Andy Newton  •  2min
liv golf - brooks koepka
Golf
Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Four-Time Major Winner Looking For First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  3min

The Brooks Koepka odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the four-time major winner a bit further down the betting than golfing punters are used to seeing him. But he’s…

shriners children's open - patrick cantlay
Golf
Patrick Cantlay Odds To Win The Masters 2023: World Number 4 Eyes His First Major
Author image Andy Newton  •  8min

The Patrick Cantlay odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the Californian in the top five in the betting as the world number 4 looks to win his first ever…

rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
tour championship - xander schauffele
Golf
Xander Schauffele Odds To Win The Masters 2023: World Number 7 Hunts First Major Title
Author image Andy Newton  •  7min
Justin Thomas Golf
Golf
Justin Thomas Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Two-Time Major Winner Land His First Green Jacket?
Author image Andy Newton  •  13min
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can LIV Golfer Ruffle Some Feathers At Augusta?
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min
Arrow to top