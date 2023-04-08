The Jason Day odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the former world number one at +3000 odds to win his second major championship. Day is in great form right now and looks back to near his best, but can he turn that form into a maiden Masters win this week at Augusta?



Jason Day At The 2023 Masters

Jason Day is set to make his 12th career start at the Masters this week. The Australian golfing sensation is a former world number one, as well as being a major champion having won the PGA Championship back in 2015.

The Aussie had been out of form for a few years and was suffering from various injuries, but Jason Day looks like he is back in form and ready to take on the best players in the world once again. He has had several stellar showings so far this year, and is many people’s outside bet for success at Augusta this week.

Day is currently ranked outside the Top 20 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. However, he is back in form right now and looks somewhere near his formidable best again. Do not rule him out from winning that elusive green jacket come Sunday.

Day has finished in the Top 10 at The Masters four times

In terms of previous appearances at The Masters, Jason Day has played really well on more than one occasions. In his 11 starts at Augusta, the 35-year-old has finished inside the Top 10 four times. He has only failed to make the cut twice, but has shown that Augusta is a course that suits his game.

His best finish at The Masters came back in 2011 when he finished in a tie for second. Day was in contention all week and came agonizingly close to winning, but couldn’t quite get it over the finishing line on Sunday. He also came third in the 2013 Masters, as well as finishing 10th in 2016 and fifth in 2019.

This year, Day is back amongst the favorites with the best offshore gambling sites to win his second major championship and first green jacket. At the end of the day, he was the best golfer in the world not so long ago, so rule Jason Day out at your peril this week for The 2023 Masters.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports / ESPN



Sky Sports / ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Tiger Woods +5500

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 6th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

