The Jason Day odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the former world number one at +3000 odds to win his second major championship. Day is in great form right now and looks back to near his best, but can he turn that form into a maiden Masters win this week at Augusta?
Best Places To Bet On Jason Day
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How To Bet On Jason Day Masters Odds
The JASON DAY odds to win the 2023 Masters are at +3000
Here’s how to claim these Jason Day Masters odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a Masters golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Jason Day At The 2023 Masters
Jason Day is set to make his 12th career start at the Masters this week. The Australian golfing sensation is a former world number one, as well as being a major champion having won the PGA Championship back in 2015.
The Aussie had been out of form for a few years and was suffering from various injuries, but Jason Day looks like he is back in form and ready to take on the best players in the world once again. He has had several stellar showings so far this year, and is many people’s outside bet for success at Augusta this week.
Day is currently ranked outside the Top 20 in the world on the Official World Golf Rankings. However, he is back in form right now and looks somewhere near his formidable best again. Do not rule him out from winning that elusive green jacket come Sunday.
Day has finished in the Top 10 at The Masters four times
In terms of previous appearances at The Masters, Jason Day has played really well on more than one occasions. In his 11 starts at Augusta, the 35-year-old has finished inside the Top 10 four times. He has only failed to make the cut twice, but has shown that Augusta is a course that suits his game.
His best finish at The Masters came back in 2011 when he finished in a tie for second. Day was in contention all week and came agonizingly close to winning, but couldn’t quite get it over the finishing line on Sunday. He also came third in the 2013 Masters, as well as finishing 10th in 2016 and fifth in 2019.
This year, Day is back amongst the favorites with the best offshore gambling sites to win his second major championship and first green jacket. At the end of the day, he was the best golfer in the world not so long ago, so rule Jason Day out at your peril this week for The 2023 Masters.
RELATED: Jason Day Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals
When Is The Masters 2023?
The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.
- ⛳️ Event: The Masters
- 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports / ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
- 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050
RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters
2023 Masters Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1050
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Xander Schauffele +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
- Tiger Woods +5500
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 6th April 23)
2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Can the world number 2 break his Masters duck?
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting Spaniard a popular pick
- Jordan Spieth: 2015 winner is back for more
- Scottie Scheffler: Current champ hoping to retain his Masters title
- Justin Thomas: JT looking for first green jacket
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Tiger Woods: Five-time winner hoping to turn back the Masters clock
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 7 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: Two-time major winner eyes first green jacket
- Brooks Koepka: LIV golfer that is looking for his debut Masters win
- Dustin Johnson: 2020 Masters champion is back for more at Augusta
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one looking for second major win
Other Content You May Like
- Top Golf Betting Apps in USA – Compare Golf Mobile Sportsbooks
- Offshore Betting Sites – Guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Offshore Gambling Sites – The best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Leading Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.