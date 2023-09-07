Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

We guide you through some of the best Jared Goff prop bet lines in time for NFL curtain raiser between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Goff vs the Chiefs.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansas City Chiefs

Goff to score 1st TD +5000

Goff total passing yards – Over/Under 259.5 -110

Goff over 1.5 passing TDs -125

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. Bovada don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats Kit

Goff averaged 261.1 passing yards per game in 2022

Goff passing yards under has hit in 7 of his last 10 games

Goff had 29 regular season passing TDs in 2022

The average passing yards line for Goff last season was 259.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

