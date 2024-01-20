NFL

Jared Goff Player Prop Best Bets vs Buccaneers – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jared Goff is on the brink of bringing Detroit back to the NFC Championship for the first time in three decades. Ahead of the game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Lions star.

Jared Goff Divisional Round Player Prop Picks

  • Goff over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-160)
  • Goff under 0.5 interceptions (-115)
  • Goff anytime touchdown scorer (+700)
Jared Goff Player Prop Pick 1: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-160 with BetOnline)

Goff is playing at a very high level this year and he’s undoubtedly a huge part of the team’s success to date. In terms of passing touchdowns, only three quarterbacks recorded more than the Lions star.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were lagging behind Goff in the touchdown race throughout the year and his improvement is evident, which is also credit to the amount of talent around him who compliment his game so well on offense.

The likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta have enjoyed huge success at an early stage of their respective careers, with the pair combining for 21 receiving touchdowns this season.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns is our play.

Jared Goff Player Prop Pick 2: Under 0.5 interceptions (-115 with BetOnline)

Goff’s interceptions prop looks one worth attacking here. Currently set at 0.5 for an odds-on price of -115 with the best NFL sportsbooks, the way he’s been protecting the football lately leads us to side with the under.

He’s thrown just two interceptions across his last five games, both of which came on New Year’s Day against the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers don’t rank too well on opponent interceptions thrown per game and Goff is playing with plenty of confidence.

Jared Goff Player Prop Pick 3: Anytime touchdown scorer (+700 with BetOnline)

The likelihood of Goff rushing for a touchdown is reflected in the price, but with his ability to scramble and playmake it’s certainly something that should be considered.

He rushed for two touchdowns this year and at +700 you’ll happily pay to find out.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
