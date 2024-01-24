Jared Goff is the new King of Detroit and ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Lions quarterback.

Jared Goff NFC Championship Player Prop Picks

Goff under 263.5 passing yards (-110)

Goff over 0.5 interceptions (-135)

Goff over 35.5 passing attempts (-125)

Jared Goff Player Prop Pick 1: Under 263.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Jared Goff mania is at its peak but with the likelihood of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it’s likely to come to a disappointing end on Sunday for the 29-year-old.

Goff, a California native, returns to his home state with a monumental task in front of him which includes taking on the league’s seventh-best defense.

He racked up the yards against two poor sides in defending the pass previously, but the 49ers will aim to make life very difficult for Jared Goff in the NFC Championship.

Jared Goff Player Prop Pick 2: Over 0.5 interceptions (-135 with BetOnline)

Goff has had a clean last few weeks but he ranks among the top of the tree in terms of interceptions thrown this season, which will raise alarm bells up against a San Francisco side who lead the league in opponent interceptions thrown per game (1.3).

Five 49ers defenders have two or more picks this year, with cornerback Charvarius Ward leading the way on five. Tampa Bay and the Rams were average in this category and didn’t present too much of a challenge for Goff.

Jared Goff Player Prop Pick 3: Over 35.5 passing attempts (-125 with BetOnline)

Another stumbling block for Goff and the Lions offense is attempting to overcome the third-best team in the NFL in defending the run, which could lead Detroit to try and win the game in the air.

San Francisco still rank well for opponent passing yards per game but they hang their hat on the ground and Goff is likely to target receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta as much as he can throughout Sunday’s clash.