Heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson returns to the ring this weekend as he takes on former world champion, Charles Martin. ‘Big Baby’ is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the heavyweight division, with world title shots nearing for the heavy-handed American.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Anderson vs Martin fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

On paper, this looks like it could be a routine victory for Anderson, with the best US betting apps heavily favoring ‘Big Baby’. Will Jared Anderson show why he is regarded as the best heavyweight prospect in the world? Can Charles Martin roll back the years and pull off a huge upset? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling undisputed world title fight, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Anderson vs Martin predictions.

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin 📊 Records: Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KO’s) | Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KO’s)

Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KO’s) | Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 1, 2023

Saturday July 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Huntington Center | Toledo, Ohio, USA

Huntington Center | Toledo, Ohio, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Anderson -1000 | Martin +600

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin Preview

A huge fight night at the Huntingdon Center goes down this weekend as one of the hottest prospects in heavyweight boxing, Jared Anderson, faces the former world heavyweight champion, Charles Martin.

‘Big Baby’ has walked to the ring as a professional on 14 occasions. Each of these 14 fights have ended in Anderson claiming a huge knockout. Not only that, but no man has been able to go more than six rounds with the heavy-handed American.

Anderson has already beaten the like of George Arias, Jerry Forrest and Vladimir Tereshkin in his short yet successful boxing career. He hasn’t put a foot wrong so far, and will be looking to add a 15th knockout to his record this weekend in his hometown of Toledo.

For Charles Martin, he is the former IBF World Heavyweight Champion. He has faced the likes of Anthony Joshua and Luis Ortiz, having beaten fighters such as Gerald Washington and Vyacheslav Glazkov. He has the chance to claim a huge scalp on his resumé and get himself back in line for a world title shot next year.

Can Charles Martin upset the odds and claim the biggest win of his career? Will Jared Anderson add another stoppage win to his record and prove why he is the hottest prospect in heavyweight boxing? Only time will tell!

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin goes down this Saturday from Toledo, Ohio and it is simply not to be missed!

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin Prediction

Jared Anderson comes into this fight as the -1000 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best heavyweight on the planet in prospect, racking up 14 consecutive stoppage victories since turning pro.

Here at SportsLens we can see the American heavyweight prospect making that 15 consecutive knockouts with another emphatic performance on Saturday night.

‘Big Baby’ will be desperate to put on a spiteful performance in front of his hometown crowd this weekend. Charles Martin is a game opponent and is of course a former world champion, but is 37-years-old now and hasn’t beaten anyone on the level of Jared Anderson throughout his entire career.

Anderson definitely has the wind in his sails right now, and will be looking to add his name to the world title picture come 2024. To date, Anderson has stopped all 14 of his opponents in the first six rounds. We can see that being the case yet again this weekend, with the 23-year-old securing yet another knockout in the first half of the fight.

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin Prediction: Anderson to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-5 @ +110 with BetOnline

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this compelling heavyweight showdown from Toledo, Ohio this weekend is that Jared Anderson will win this fight via KO/TKO in rounds 1-2. This is priced at generous odds of +275 with BetOnline.

‘Big Baby’ has won all 14 of his fights via stoppage, with all 14 of these victories coming inside six rounds. In his last five fights, Anderson hasn’t gone beyond the third round, which was when he knocked our George Arias last time out.

Not only that but of his 14 stoppage wins, Jared Anderson has securing a first or second round knockout on 10 occasions. Anderson is a hard-hitting heavyweight, who tries to take his opponents head off from the very first bell. This weekend will be no different.

Here at SportsLens we can see ‘Big Baby’ getting to work on Charles Martin early in the fight. Martin has been stopped twice, once by Luis Ortiz in six rounds and once by Anthony Joshua in two rounds. Just like the ‘AJ’ fight, we can see Martin folding as soon as Anderson lands his clubbing shots in the first or second round come Saturday night.

Expect a devastating performance from Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson this weekend!

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin Best Bet: Anderson to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +275 with BetOnline

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin Betting Odds

Jared Anderson to Win: -1000

Jared Anderson to Win by KO/TKO: -450

Jared Anderson to Win by Decision: +600

Charles Martin to Win: +600

Charles Martin to Win by KO/TKO: +1100

Charles Martin to Win by Decision: +1400

Draw: +2000

When Is Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin?

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, USA

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Toledo on ESPN/ESPN+, provided you are a subscriber to the streaming platform.

Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Jared Anderson — Record and Bio

Age: 23

Ranking: #32 Heavyweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 78 1/2″ (199 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 14-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 14

Fights Won by Decision: 0

Charles Martin — Record and Bio

Age: 37

Ranking: #44 Heavyweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’5″ (196 cm)

Reach: 80″ (203 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 29-3-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 26

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Canelo vs Ryder Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio on Saturday night. Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin Heavyweight 12 Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Raphael Akpejiori Heavyweight 10 Jahi Turner vs Nicklaus Flaz Super-Welterweight 8 Delante Johnson vs Jonathan Montrel Welterweight 8 Dante Benjamin vs Mirady Lubanzadio

Zola Light-Heavyweight 6 Abdullah Mason vs Alex de Oliveira Lightweight 6 Tyler McCreary vs Deivi Julio Super-Featherweight 6 Husam Al Mashhadi vs Rance Ward Super-Welterweight 6 DeAndre Ward vs Decarlo Perez Super-Middleweight ?

