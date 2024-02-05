The Japanese Embassy say they are ‘confident’ that Taylor Swift will be able to attend Super Bowl LVIII amid concerns over whether she’ll make it to Las Vegas in time due to her show in Tokyo the day prior.

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl-bound beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates are set to battle it out against the San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, but question marks remain over whether the pop singer will be able to attend the championship match.

Swift made it to every Chiefs game in the final month of the regular football season, as well as each playoff match, as there was a break during her international Eras Tour.

The tour has already taken the singer-songwriter across the United States, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, however the tour is set to recommence on 7 February in Tokyo, Japan, where she will be performing on four successive nights until 10 February.

This has left fans worried over whether the 34-year-old will make it to Las Vegas in time to support her boyfriend at the Allegiant Stadium, as the Super Bowl gets underway the following day on 11 February.

With no direct domestic flights available from the Japanese city to Vegas, Swift is expected to make the 6,000 mile journey via private jet, which can reportedly take anywhere from 10 to 12 hours.

It seems that the concerns among ‘Swifties’ have been eased for now though, as the Japanese Embassy in the United States has issued a statement revealing they are confident that the singer will make it to the match on time, whilst referencing her past albums in the process.

Japan Embassy Taylor Swift-Super Bowl Statement

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” the statement read on Twitter/X.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

Adding further Swiftie puns, the statement continued: “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl, wearing Red.”

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks