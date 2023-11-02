Horse Racing

Japanese Breeders Cup Entries 2023 – Favored Pacific Raiders Bettors Should Note

Japanese Breeders Cup Entries
Japanese Breeders Cup Entries

Ahead of the weekend’s action at Santa Anita Park, check out all of the Japanese Breeders Cup entries. We will have all you need to know about some of the more fancied Pacific raiders. 

There are eight horses coming over from Japan for the Breeders Cup and three are within a great chance of going close. No Japanese horse won at the meeting last year, but two did back in 2021. Loves Only You took home the Filly & Mare Turf, meanwhile Marche Lorraine won the Distaff.

Three Japanese Breeders Cup 2023 Entries Bettors Should Look Out For

Songline – Breeders Cup Mile (1:30pm)

Toru Hayashi’s SONGLINE has had a fairly good season so far and won the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen for the second year in a row back in June. It is fair to say that this five-year-old is being overlooked.

Yes, Songline’s up against Godolphin duo Mawj and Master Of The Seas, but she’s well within a chance of going close given her form stats of 2-1-1 in her last three runs. Backing up her Grade 1 win in the Victoria Mile with the Yasuda Kinen takes some beating on form.

She was second last time out in the Grade 2 Mainichi Okan at Tokyo when done on the line by a nose, but there is plenty to like about this mare and can be backed at +330 for the Mile. She’s one of the Japanese Breeders Cup entries certainly to keep an eye out for.

Ushba Tesoro – Breeders Cup Classic (3:40pm)

Japan have two horses entered for the biggest race of the weekend, the Breeders Cup Classic and USHBA TESORO is the current third favorite at +385.

Having won six of his last seven races, Ushba Tesoro simply cannot be ignored in this contest, especially since the scratching of Arcangelo a couple of days ago.

The most notable win of the year for Noburu Takagi’s six-year-old was the Dubai World Cup at Meydan back in March and if he performs anything like he did that night then there is no reason why he can’t win the Classic.

Yuga Kawada has saddled him to victory the last twice and will look to keep the winning partnership in tact this time around.

Derma Sotogake – Breeders Cup Classic (3:40pm)

Whilst DERMA SOTOGAKE is an outsider for the Classic, but well worth following in a race that is wide-open as ever with plenty of horses within a shout.

Hidetaka Otonashi’s three-year-old was well fancied by handicappers and was a fairly short price for the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, but finished sixth in the end.

However, it was the race before that when this talented young horse shown the world exactly what he can do. He won the UAE Derby by five-and-a-half lengths and may be worth a small bet at an intriguing price of +1400 this weekend.

All Eight Japanese Breeders Cup 2023 Entries

  • Win Marilyn – Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf (12:10pm)
  • Meikei Yell – Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (12:50pm)
  • Songline – Breeders Cup Mile (1:30pm)
  • Win Carnelian – Breeders Cup Mile (1:30pm)
  • Shahryar – Breeders Cup Turf (2:50pm)
  • Ushba Tesoro – Breeders Cup Classic (3:40pm)
  • Derma Sotogake – Breeders Cup Classic (3:40pm)
  • Jasper Krone – Breeders Cup Turf Sprint (5:00pm)
